FLORENCE, Italy, March 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McWhorter Family Trust proudly announces its renewed collaboration with Aqua Panna Natural Mineral Water a hallmark of timeless elegance in the realm of fine mineral water. With reverence, the Trust reaffirms its commitment to honoring the unmatched purity, heritage, and enduring allure of Aqua Panna Natural Mineral Water renowned mineral water.



Incorporating Aqua Panna Natural Mineral Water into the McWhorter Family Trust’s Portfolio:

Continuing its legacy of discerning investments, the McWhorter Family Trust welcomes Aqua Panna Natural Mineral Water into its esteemed portfolio, recognizing the brand's status as a symbol of refined taste and exquisite purity. This strategic partnership reflects the Trust's steadfast dedication to curating a collection of assets that epitomize heritage, quality, and timeless elegance, while exploring potential indirect investment opportunities within the realm of premium beverage innovation and events.

Strategic Investment Approach of C.K. McWhorter:

Guided by a vision of enduring excellence, C.K. McWhorter, in his capacity as the architect of the Single Family Office (SFO), aligns the Trust with Aqua Panna Tuscany, reinforcing its position as a leading patron of refined refreshment. This strategic collaboration underscores the Trust's commitment to nurturing investments that resonate with aficionados of sophisticated taste and timeless sophistication.

Discreet and Impactful Financial Engagement:

With meticulous precision, Ambassador Noble McWhorter (Carter McWhorter )navigates financial frameworks to engage with Aqua Panna Natural Mineral Water in a manner that respects the brand's storied heritage and values. This discreet yet impactful approach underscores the Trust's strategic acumen and its ability to shape the future of premium beverage investments through private transactions.

Acknowledging Aqua Panna Tuscany’s Commitment to Excellence:

Aqua Panna Tuscany's unwavering dedication to excellence and purity continues to set the standard for premium mineral water. From its pristine source in the heart of Tuscany to its elegant packaging and refined taste, Aqua Panna Tuscany exemplifies the epitome of luxury hydration, embodying the essence of Italian sophistication and craftsmanship.

Crafting a Legacy of Exquisite Refreshment:

The renewed partnership between the McWhorter Family Trust and Aqua Panna Tuscany reaffirms their shared commitment to upholding the purity and heritage of premium mineral water. Through its natural springs and unparalleled quality, this collaboration embodies the Trust's steadfast dedication to promoting sophistication, heritage, and innovation in the world of premium beverages.

Quote from C.K. McWhorter:

"By honoring Aqua Panna Tuscany's timeless legacy, we pay homage to the enduring elegance and purity that define the brand. This renewed collaboration underscores our shared commitment to preserving and advancing the art of premium hydration for generations to come."

Closing Statement:

As the McWhorter Family Trust continues its journey of curating a portfolio of exemplary luxury assets, Aqua Panna Tuscany remains an indelible symbol of timeless elegance and refined taste. Together, they embark on a transformative journey, united by a shared vision of shaping the future of premium hydration.

Disclaimer, Disclosure & Legal Notice:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. It is not intended to provide specific recommendations, endorsements, or investment strategies. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice.

Regulatory Considerations:

This press release is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers, sales, or purchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. McWhorter Foundation has not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may operate under exemptions. Any investment decisions should be made in consultation with appropriate legal and financial advisors, considering the individual circumstances and objectives of potential investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or suggested by any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, regulatory and legal developments, market conditions, and the outcome of negotiations. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a773ebf1-3c09-4d39-a080-64392ba7db3e

For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Tyler Wells VP Public Relations tylerwells@mcwhorter.foundation