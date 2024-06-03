Esthetic Hair Turkey leads on hair transplantation and aesthetic procedures

Esthetic Hair Turkey expands its global presence with successful operations and expert care. Founder İsa Tozkar recently shared insights on hair transplantation at a conference in New York, inviting those in America to their Cancun and newly-opened Phuket branches during summer.

Esthetic Hair Turkey, Turkey's leading hair transplantation company with its main clinic in İstanbul, announced that it opened a new branch in Thailand in June. Operating with branches in multiple countries, including Brazil and Mexico, the clinic invites those in America to its Cancun and Phuket branches during the summer period.

Esthetic Hair Turkey has emerged as a global leader in hair restoration and aesthetic procedures. With a track record of over 35,000 successful operations spanning a decade, the brand continues to provide cutting-edge medical treatments and personalized care to patients worldwide.

İsa Tozkar, Founder of Esthetic Hair Turkey, recently showcased the brand’s expertise at a conference on hair transplantation held at the Turkish Consulate in New York on May 10th. During the event followed by face-to-face consultation, Tozkar provided valuable insights into various aspects of hair transplantation, including the latest techniques, advancements in the field, and the reasons behind Türkiye’s growing popularity as a preferred destination for such procedures.

Türkiye has become a top destination for high quality procedures at affordable prices

“We perform all our medical treatments in Istanbul, the commercial heart of the country. Esthetic Hair Turkey’s expert team of healthcare professionals offer high quality, safe and comfortable services in a setting that combines health and tourism, serving our patients from around the globe,” said İsa Tozkar.

Türkiye has become a flagship destination for hair transplantation, attracting thousands of patients from around the world each month. According to a report by the Turkish Tourism Agency in January, Türkiye stands out as a leading destination for hair transplantation, with approximately 5,000 patients visiting the country every month for these procedures. The market value of hair transplant surgeries in Türkiye is estimated to be around 1 billion dollars.

“A 5,000 grafts hair transplant cost in the US could range from US$ 10,000 to US$ 30,000 or more; 3,000 grafts could range from US$ 6,000 to US$ 18,000. In Türkiye, hair transplant costs are generally more affordable, but the exact cost per graft can vary depending on the clinic and method used. In general, hair transplant costs in Türkiye are between US$ 2,000 to US$ 7,500,” he added, emphasizing the cost-effectiveness of procedures compared to other countries.

Esthetic Hair Turkey remains committed to providing top-quality healthcare services at competitive prices, making life-changing procedures accessible to individuals seeking aesthetic enhancements. As the brand continues to expand its global footprint, it reaffirms its dedication to excellence and patient satisfaction in the field of hair transplantation and aesthetic procedures.

