Esthetics Center Medical Spa Set to Open in Rocklin This Summer

The new 2,000-square-foot facility will deliver same great signature medical spa treatments and facials as the original Esthetics Center Med Spa in El Dorado Hills.

As construction continues on the Esthetics Center’s new medical spa in Rocklin, the El Dorado Hills-based practice is readying to officially open the location in August.

Located at 5428 Crossings Drive, Suite 105 in Rocklin, California, the spa will offer Rocklin residents a local option to receive the Esthetics Center’s signature medical spa treatments and facials. The 2,000-square-foot facility will be staffed by the same highly experienced practitioners as the surgery center in El Dorado Hills. The new medical spa will have the same phone number as the surgery center for booking: 916-941-9400.

“Our goal is to give people in the city of Rocklin the experience they deserve, and that involves more time, more attention, more care,” John Wheeler, CEO, said. “Our focus really is on the relationship, the patient and walking them through the experience while also providing the highest level of quality in terms of results.”

The new medical spa will house five different treatment rooms, each featuring an environment perfectly designed for rejuvenation and results. Its services and treatments focus on experiences that are accessible to incorporate into a regular self-care routine.

Some of the Esthetics Center’s most popular facial treatments will be available at the location, including EC’s renowned facials and peels, such as The Esthetics Center Cleansing Facial, TEC Ultimate Facial, TEC Radiance Facial, and TEC Advanced Peel. Other facial treatments available include Hydrafacial, Intrceuticals Oxygen Facial, and Neurotris Facial.

“All of our treatments are customizable for each patient and their individual needs,” Wheeler said.

The new location’s Med Spa menu of treatments is extensive and includes injectables such as Bellafill, Botox, Juvederm Ultra Plus XC, Juvederm Volbella, Kybella, Platelet Rich Plasma, and Revanesse Versa. For laser and skin-focused treatments, the Esthetics Center’s new medical spa in Rocklin will offer Frax Laser Resurfacing, laser treatment for spider veins, laser hair removal, microblading, microneedling, mole removal, Profound RF Microneedling, and tattoo removal. In addition, the Northern California med spa will also offer a variety of body treatments, including Coolsculpting, Cooltone, Dysport, IPL Photofacial, Juvederm Voluma, and other forms of laser resurfacing.

“We want people to feel like they have someone that knows the industry inside and out that they can chat with about all their options versus just get in, get out and kind of be on their way,” Wheeler said.

By investing in a new location in the same area as its original building, the Esthetics Center aims to create an easier experience for its valued patients.

“We're excited to be able to save a lot of people time and commute by not having to make the trek to El Dorado Hills if they live in Rocklin or Roseville,” Wheeler said.

With Dr. Reginald Rice, a distinguished double board-certified facial plastic surgeon who has been practicing for 22 years, as its medical director, the Esthetics Center’s helps real people find a clear, uncomplicated path to restoring their confidence through cosmetic surgery and medical spa treatments. While the new Rocklin center will not offer cosmetic surgery, it will offer the same high-quality medical spa treatments performed by an extremely experienced staff.

“We believe you shouldn’t have to go through life feeling uncomfortable in your own skin,” Wheeler said. “We know what it’s like not to feel good about how you look and how overwhelming it can feel to try and change it. That’s why, with more than 25 years of experience, the Esthetics Center was created.”

Over the years, the Esthetics Center has helped countless patients live confidently and, as a result, has garnered a grateful and loyal clientele.

“Every time I go to the Esthetics Center, it has been such a great experience,” said Alyssa, who has received a variety of treatments at the El Dorado Hills location. “It's a fun experience, and I'm always happy with their work. The staff is so well-trained the nurses know exactly what they're doing.”

Likewise, another patient, Holly, spoke highly of her experience receiving Hydrafacials, microneedling, and other treatments.

“I started coming to the Esthetics Center because I heard amazing things about the whole group as a whole,” Holly said. “Once I walked through the door, I felt at home. Everybody is so welcoming. They treat you like royalty. As soon as you walk in the door, it feels just like a spa-like experience. And, it is the best facial I have ever gotten.”

In the coming months, the Esthetics Center’s new Rocklin location will begin taking appointments for treatments with the same exception experience and results described by Alyssa, Holly, and many, many more. To learn more as construction is underway and opening day nears, follow the Esthetics Center on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok or visit the website at https://www.estheticscenter.com/

