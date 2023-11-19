ESTO's Innovative Approach is Redefining the Baltic BNPL Market

—

ESTO, a leading Estonian payment processor and consumer credit provider, has emerged as a potent challenger in the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) landscape, positioning itself alongside global giants like Klarna, ScalaPay, and AfterPay. With remarkable results from the third quarter of 2023, ESTO is redefining the Baltic BNPL market, appealing to potential investors worldwide.



Record-Breaking Results

ESTO's Q3 2023 results have exceeded all expectations, consolidating its position as a market leader in the Baltic region. The company reported a staggering 54 percent revenue growth compared to Q3 2022, reaching a record-high revenue of EUR 17.5 million. This surge demonstrates ESTO's capability to expand its customer base, secure new partnerships, and optimize existing monetization strategies.

Mikk Metsa, Founder and CEO of ESTO, commented on the exceptional results, "Our market position remains robust, especially in Estonia, where ESTO has become a household name. We have achieved impressive financial results, surpassing our revenue growth, EBITDA, and Net Profit expectations. Our momentum is strong, and we are poised for a promising trajectory in the coming quarters."

The company achieved a record-breaking transactional turnover (GMV) of over EUR 118 million during the first nine months of 2023, signifying a remarkable 66 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. With over 300 new points of sale added to its merchant network, contributing an estimated annual GMV of approximately EUR 100 million, the launch of the ESTO Platform has diversified the company's revenue streams and enhanced its appeal to clients.

Comparing ESTO with Global Competitors

When comparing ESTO to international competitors like Klarna, ScalaPay, and AfterPay, it's essential to note that ESTO’s approach is rooted in establishing a vast network of online and offline merchants.

In a landscape dominated by industry giants like Klarna, ESTO stands out by offering a comprehensive suite of services to its clients. Much like Klarna, ESTO provides Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options, Installment Loans, Account to Account payments, marketing support, a shopping account, and a loyalty program.

What sets ESTO apart from Klarna is its unique range of services not provided by competitors like Klarna and Affirm. ESTO goes beyond the ordinary, extending card payments, credit lines, consumer loan schedules, and lead brokerage to its clients. These added services empower ESTO's customers with a versatile set of financial tools, enhancing their shopping experience and financial flexibility.

Kevin Koik, ESTO's CFO, explains, "We have succeeded in building an extensive merchant network. Our partners recognize the advantages of joining our network, such as access to a large customer base and the ability to offer their products. This network also benefits consumers, who can choose from various merchants and offerings. ESTO maintains an entire customer lifecycle within its ecosystem, enabling us to provide the best solutions."

Stellar Q3 Achievements

Reflecting on ESTO's achievements in Q3 2023, Kevin Koik stated, "We are pleased with our achievements. Our revenue increased by 54 percent year-on-year, and our profits grew by 23 percent year-on-year. This marks our 20th consecutive quarter of profit. We have effectively managed our cost of funds in a rising interest rate environment, keeping it under 11 percent. In the third quarter alone, we secured EUR 9 million, totaling EUR 18.5 million in new funding for the year."

A Bright Outlook

ESTO's future looks promising. The company anticipates further growth in Estonia and sees the potential to replicate its success in Latvia and Lithuania. “The strong commitment and responsible financial behavior of customers in the Baltic region, coupled with euribor rates reaching their peak, suggest a future with more financial flexibility for individuals,” Kevin Koik adds.

Attracting Potential Investors

For potential investors, ESTO offers an appealing opportunity. Kevin Koik summarized it as, "Leading non-bank financial institution in the Baltics with the potential to scale all over Europe." The company's ability to expand its portfolio and increase revenues while maintaining high-quality lending practices makes it a compelling investment prospect.

In conclusion, ESTO's exceptional performance in the first nine months of 2023 reflects its strategic focus on growth, innovation, and resilience in the face of market challenges. As it continues to excel in a dynamic economic landscape, ESTO is poised to deliver significant value to its shareholders.

About ESTO

ESTO is a financial services company with Estonian roots, which started in 2017. The brand was born from the need for a new generation of payment solutions that would suit both the end consumer and the seller. With a strong emphasis on technology and customer loyalty, ESTO is positioned to reshape the e-commerce landscape in the Baltics and beyond.



