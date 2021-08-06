KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esukan.gg, a one-stop online eSports platform jointly developed by Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn Bhd ("Techninier") to allow eSports enthusiasts to participate, watch and organize esports tournaments anywhere at any time, announced it has expanded into Bangladesh eSports market by launching its tournament platform and hosting its first-ever cross-border eSports tournament called Esukan Free Fire Bangladesh Challenge.



Esukan.gg Announces Expansion into Bangladesh and Launches eSports Tournament Platform

Esukan.gg is an online eSports Management Platform to empower eSports players and gaming communities to compete at scale, and eSports organizers to organize and widely manage professional leagues and grassroot tournaments with ease. With an aim to boost the esports and gaming ecosystem in Bangladesh, Techninier has launched this platform to serve the local esports community.

The platform allows players to register online in order to compete in various formats such as solo/team tournaments or leagues of their preferred game titles. Players are allowed to create their own teams and invite friends or other players to join their teams. They can also create their own communities to build up audience and compete against each other. The platform provides an environment for eSports players to prove themselves against others. From each competition, players can find themselves improving their ranking and earning a monetary reward for performing well.

The Esukan Free Fire Bangladesh Challenge is set to kick off on August 6 and will see players compete for a share of the competition's USD2,000 prize pool. The squad tournament is the first eSports event to unite and bring professional and amateur players from the Bangladesh to clash in an online tournament on Esukan.gg. The event will be broadcasted via TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. The tournament will feature a total of 960 teams every week including Jawbreakers, Agent, Swag, and Xpert X, among others.

The tournament is open to all Free Fire players in Bangladesh, it is free to register and no participation fee to join the tournaments. Interested players can register at Esukan.gg (www.esukan.gg) now.

