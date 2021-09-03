Esukan.gg Announces First Regional Tournament in Philippines and Cambodia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esukan.gg, a one-stop online eSports platform jointly developed by Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn Bhd ("Techninier"), today announced the Esukan Free Fire Challenge for players in Philippines and Cambodia, as part of the strategy to host multiple tournaments throughout the year for its global expansion after the launch of its tournament platform in Bangladesh last month.

Esukan.gg Free Fire Philippines (PH) & Cambodia (KH) Challenge (FFPKC), scheduled to be held from September 6 -30, will be divided into four tournaments and players can play solo and in a squad. The event is for players in Philippines and Cambodia only and features a total prize pool of USD 2,000. The first tournament will begin from September 6 - 12 and it will introduce a Free Fire solo tournament on Esukan.gg platform for the first time. The best part is that Esukan.gg isn't taking any entry fee or charge for players to participate.



With the success of Esukan Free Fire Bangladesh Challenge last month, it's no surprise to see the event expands to new countries throughout the year. With Esukan.gg platform, Techninier is creating a gaming community that empowers eSports players to complete at a secure platform and allows players to gain experience from many tournaments to sharpen their skills. In the future, the Esukan.gg tournaments could involve more game titles, one of which is expected to be the popular Clash of Clans.

The FFPKC tournament is free to enter, and registration is open now on Esukan.gg. The action will be streamed via Esukan.gg and Zurogix Esports & Games's Facebook Live. Additionally, the event will see popular Free Fire streamer ACPipan and Ma Nich host the semi-finals and finals of the event.

