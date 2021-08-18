Esukan.gg Free Fire Bangladesh Challenge Winners Announced

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esukan.gg, a one-stop online eSports platform jointly developed by Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn Bhd ("Techninier") to allow eSports enthusiasts to participate, watch and organize esports tournaments anywhere at any time, has announced the winners of Esukan Free Fire Bangladesh Challenge 2021 (FFBC) series A after many rounds of twists and turns from 6 - 13 August.

The FFBC 2021 series A finally culminated with Team Fury Esports winning the tournament finals with a total of 3 Booyah, 80 points and 37 kills, to win USD$200 out of the USD$500 weekly prize pool. The first, second and third runners-up teams were Team RAGE with 58 points, Team TEB Gaming with 56 points, and Team PSYCHO with 53 points respectively.

The Esukan Free Fire Bangladesh Challenge 2021 features a total of USD$2,000 prize pool and the series A tournament had featured a total of 576 teams. This tournament has just achieved a remarkable milestone on Esukan.gg and Techninier, as the biggest community-based Free Fire tournament in Bangladesh.

Earlier this week, Esukan.gg had started its FFBC series B tournament, from 16 - 22 August, while the registration for the series C tournament (25 - 31 August) opens now for all Free Fire players in Bangladesh until August 24. Interested players can register at Esukan.gg (www.esukan.gg) now, it is free to register and no participation fee to join the tournaments. All FFBC tournaments will be livestreamed via Esukan.gg and Zurogix Esports & Games Facebook.

Esukan.gg is an online eSports Management Platform to empower eSports players and gaming communities to compete at scale, and eSports organizers to organize and widely manage professional leagues and grassroot tournaments with ease. Esukan.gg and Techninier have lined up its eSports events and milestones for the year ahead through creating more opportunities for the players to get involved.

