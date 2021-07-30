Esukan.gg Launches Eshop to Offer In-Game Credits to Gamers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esukan.gg, a centralized National Esports Management platform jointly developed by Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn Bhd ("Techninier"), has recently launched its new Eshop to allow gamers to purchase in-game credits on Esukan.gg for use in popular game titles such as PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Garena Free Fire, Call of Duty, League of Legends, and others.

The gamers can now easily and securely recharge their favourite games and entertainment app with Steam Wallet, Garena Shells, PlayStation Network, XBOX, Google Play, iTunes, Twitch and many more. Esukan.gg has recently signed up with Razer Gold to offer their virtual gaming credit to buy in-game content for use in more than 34,000 games and entertainment apps. Esukan.gg is excited to partner with Razer Gold, which will allow Esukan.gg customers to easily reload their Razer Gold wallet.

Esukan.gg is an online eSports Management Platform to empower eSports players and gaming communities to compete at scale, and eSports organizers to organize and widely manage professional leagues and grassroot tournaments with ease. Esukan.gg is always looking for ways to enhance user and gaming experience through their Eshop with exclusive deals and fast payment processing and delivery to purchase in-game credits wherever the gamers are.

To purchase Razer Gold and other in-game credits, customers simply need to go to https://www.esukan.gg/eshop and choose your preferred payment method for their purchase when prompted.

About Techninier Sdn. Bhd.

Techninier is an internet company based in Malaysia. We focus on the Southeast Asian Region. Our vision is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses of Southeast Asia with Technology. In Techninier, we help communities to connect with municipal governments; we help to digitize public assets; and we help passionate gamers to connect and compete.

About Esukan.gg

Esukan.gg is the National Esports Tournament platform jointly developed by Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn Bhd for Esports Integrated Initiative (ESI), an initiative under the purview of the Ministry of Youth & Sports to provide a leading esports online platform for gamers and esports organizer to create and manage their tournaments.

