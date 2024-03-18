GENEVA, Switzerland, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McWhorter Family Trust proudly announces its renewed collaboration with Patek Philippe, a defining moment in the annals of horological excellence. With a profound sense of admiration and respect, the Trust reaffirms its dedication to preserving and celebrating the unmatched craftsmanship, innovation, and enduring allure of Patek Philippe timepieces.



Incorporating Patek Philippe into the McWhorter Family Trust’s Portfolio:

Continuing its legacy of discerning investments, the McWhorter Family Trust embraces Patek Philippe into its esteemed portfolio, recognizing the brand's status as a paragon of horological mastery. This strategic alliance reflects the Trust's unwavering commitment to curating a collection of assets that epitomize heritage, precision, and timeless elegance, while exploring potential indirect investment opportunities within the realm of horological innovation and events.

Strategic Investment Approach of C.K. McWhorter:

Guided by a vision of enduring excellence, C.K. McWhorter, in his capacity as the architect of the Single Family Office (SFO), aligns the Trust with Patek Philippe, reinforcing its position as a leading patron of horological artistry. This strategic partnership underscores the Trust's dedication to nurturing investments that resonate with connoisseurs of refined craftsmanship and timeless sophistication.

Discreet and Impactful Financial Engagement:

With meticulous precision, Ambassador Noble McWhorter navigates financial frameworks to engage with Patek Philippe in a manner that respects the brand's storied heritage and values. This discreet yet impactful approach underscores the Trust's strategic acumen and its ability to shape the future of horological investments through private transactions.

Acknowledging Patek Philippe’s Commitment to Excellence:

Patek Philippe's unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation continues to set the standard for haute horlogerie. From groundbreaking complications to iconic designs, Patek Philippe exemplifies the pinnacle of luxury timepieces, embodying the relentless pursuit of perfection and sophistication.

Crafting a Legacy of Horological Mastery:

The renewed partnership between the McWhorter Family Trust and Patek Philippe reaffirms their shared commitment to upholding the artistry and heritage of fine watchmaking. Through iconic designs and uncompromising quality, this collaboration embodies the Trust's steadfast dedication to promoting craftsmanship, heritage, and innovation in the world of horology.

Quote from C.K. McWhorter:

"By honoring Patek Philippe's timeless legacy, we pay homage to the enduring elegance and innovation that define the brand. This renewed collaboration underscores our shared commitment to preserving and advancing the art of horology for generations to come."

Closing Statement:

As the McWhorter Family Trust continues its journey of curating a portfolio of exemplary luxury assets, Patek Philippe remains an indelible symbol of timeless elegance and unparalleled craftsmanship. Together, they embark on a transformative journey, united by a shared vision of shaping the future of haute horlogerie.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09ba4f53-174f-41a2-bcdf-a0bd9302d443

For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Tyler Wells VP Public Relations tylerwells@mcwhorter.foundation