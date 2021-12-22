ETH Fan Token Launches, Aim To Bring Major Changes To The Crypto Industry.

The project is launched on BEP20 to give users a way to reduce the gas fees for transactions.

The ETH Fan team is pleased to announce the release of a special token, the ETH Fan token. It is especially for “those who love Ethereum technology”. The project is launched on BEP20 to give users a way to reduce the gas fees for transactions.

The ETH Fan Token uses innovative Tokenomics and smart contracts to give users the option to generate dividends.

Key Features

• Fully tested and audited smart contract. An independent Tech Audit audited and tested the ETH Fan Token Smart contract.

• Its liquidity is locked for 5 years alongside team tokens that are undergoing 180-day team tokens.

• It is also a community-driven project where users are vested with voting powers to express their views when making major decisions.

• The smart contract will be launched with fully integrated Anti Bot features, a preventive measure against the destructive sniper bots.

Tokenomics

The smart contract is designed to charge buyers and sellers different taxes. Buyers are taxed at 10% while sellers will attract 14% tax on the same transaction.

The hourly ETH reward is pegged at 45/5% while 1%/2% is dedicated to auto liquidity. An additional 3%/4% goes into marketing and promotion while community development takes another 2%/3%.

The contract automatically shares dividends that are distributed to holders every hour, starting from when a holder purchases the token. To receive the dividend, users simply need to add this contract address in their wallet: 0x2170Ed0880ac9A755fd29B2688956BD959F933F8.

The planned dashboard app will come equipped with the functionality that allows users to claim their dividends manually.

For buying transactions, the dividend rate is 4% and 5% for sale transactions. An investor’s eligibility is hinged on their ability to keep a minimum of 200,000 tokens in their wallet.

The total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. 22.0% goes into pre-sale and liquidity while another 10% is dedicated to a private sale. 50% or half of the total supply will be burned while team vesting takes 6% of the total supply. The remaining 12% automatically goes into marketing.

Social Media Handles:

Telegram: https://t.me/ethfanclub

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ETHFanToken

Github: https://github.com/Tech-Audit/Smart-Contract-Audits/blob/main/TECHAUDIT_ETH%20FAN.pdf

Contact Info:

Name: ETH FAN

Email: Send Email

Organization: ETH FAN TOKEN

Address: UAE/Dubai

Website: https://ethfan.club

Release ID: 89057486