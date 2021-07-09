EtherMAX is a multi-functional virtual platform for investment, trading, entertainment, which is based on the Blockchain technology

EtherMAX – DeFi Technology Platform is Officially Launched

EtherMAX is a multi-functional virtual platform for investment, trading, entertainment, which is based on the Blockchain technology. EtherMAX is developed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network providing a fast, secure, highly scalable, cross-platform, and low-cost solution for individual and institutional investors.

EtherMAX officially opens Seedround stage for ETMX token sales until the end of July 30, 2021.

At the Seedround stage, EtherMAX only launched 30,000,000 ETMX tokens out of 390,000,000 ETMX with the most favorable price of $0.015USD/ETMX to have enough resources to start running the ecosystem. By owning ETMX tokens early at this stage, investors will become founding shareholders of EtherMAX and also be recorded in the system to be awarded worthy prizes & profit.

With the financial potential from the Seedround stage, in 2021 EtherMAX will in turn launch the following platforms:

• Swap: Enable the community to swap ETMX tokens right after Seedround ended.

• Staking: Increase profits quickly and sustainably with decentralized staking mechanism.

• Farming: Increase and ensure trading capitalization with audited and transparent funds.

• Multiple Games: Technology-based entertainment platforms on Blockchain.

The long-term vision of EtherMAX is to build a cross-chain network that allows users to swap all types of tokens on the same application even though the networks are different.

Join now to become a founding shareholder of EtherMAX by registering via this link: http://invest.ethermax.biz/index.html

