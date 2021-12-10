Ethics Events Awarded with Most Prominent Wedding Planners in Hyderabad 2021

Ethics Events, Hyderabad Received the Most Prominent Wedding Planners in Hyderabad 2021 by Nationwide Awards at HICC Novotel

—

When it comes to weddings, no one can beat India, especially the traditional ceremonies, emotional vows, and exciting processions. There will be no moment for you where you will not be awestruck! From the beautiful decors to the delicious food, you wouldn’t stop gazing. In the same way, corporate events, and private parties are making quite a statement.

Shri Santhosh Kumar Shivakoti, the founder of Ethics Events, has been in the business of making dream projects into a reality for nearly a decade now and has been responsible for creating memories and being a part of big moments in one's life with his fine setups and classy ideas. He and his team deliver high-quality and professional corporate events, weddings, marketing, promotional events, and private party services.

They organize everything from concept development to venue selection to technical planning to event production to final implementation. They collaborate with you to deliver your events anywhere in the world, providing the highest standards, attention to detail, and a flexible and consultative approach that provides as little or as much assistance as you require to fully support you for your important event.

Since its inception, Ethics Events has successfully completed over 3500 events in over 100 different sets. Ethics Events has an experienced team that steps in the shoes of their customers, delivering made-to-order solutions which are tailored to each client's specific needs. They believe that ethics events are the places where things happen!" and instilled in their clients the belief that ethics can affect events all over the world.

Nowadays, parties have taken on a new look as a result of the globalization and commercialization of every commodity. Previously, parents of small children would spend hours planning how to celebrate their children's birthdays. Balloons, ribbons, and streamers would be used to decorate their homes. The cake was purchased by the fathers, and the food was prepared by the mothers. They even personally invited the guests. It was more of a private matter, but now it is all given to the prominent event managers who can fulfill their every requirement with ease and expertise. And Ethics Events is one such event management company on which you can completely rely for all of your events. They have received numerous awards for their dedication and perseverance, like the Best Event Planner of the Year in 2016 and 2018 Also, TCEI named them as The Best Service Provider in 2019.

Adding to the awards Mr. Santhosh Kumar Shivakoti, the founder of Ethics Events, has received another award for The Most Prominent Wedding Planners in Hyderabad – 2021 amidst all the challenges thrown by Covid. The ceremony held at HICC Novotel on the November 27 evening. Dr. Varre Venkateshwarlu, Ex-Chief Commissioner of RTI and Mr. Raja, Cine Actor (Anand Movie Fame) as chief guests and Guest of Honors Rajesh Dhuddu – Tech Mahindra VP, Saurabh Kumar – CEO at GMR Cargo Honoured Shri Santosh Kumar Shivakiti (Ethics Events) with the Award.

For each project that they take on, the team at Ethics Events works closely with the client to understand their ideas and vision, and then improve on it with an unmistakable player to deliver extremely detailed results. Effectively supported by a team of directors and designers who design and execute the final aspects. The team specializes in executive South Indian style decor, including authentic floral work by specialized artisans.

For birthdays, they have a huge selection of party themes. Theme parties have grown in popularity in recent years. Some of the themes available include Mickey Mouse, Disney Land, Barbie, Power Puff Girls, Ben10, and others. Children also enjoy dressing up as their favorite characters and relish their fantasy world. The same way the corporate events and other parties are taken care of with utmost responsibility and attention to detail.

