Etisalat UAE, from e&, bolsters edge cloud solution with uCPE services powered by ADVA and NEC

TOKYO, Oct 7, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - ADVA (FSE: ADV) and NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that Etisalat UAE, the telecoms pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), is offering on-demand virtual services to its corporate customers using ADVA's suite of Ensemble NFV technologies with the solution system integration conducted by NEC in close collaboration with Etisalat UAE, who are onboarding various network functions on top of the platform. The new universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) offering gives enterprises across the Middle East quick and secure access to the industry's widest range of multi-vendor virtual technologies. With the ability to harness leading virtual network functions (VNFs), including SD-WAN, routing, firewall, DDoS prevention, and IoT applications, Etisalat UAE's business clients can try out services without risk and seize new revenue opportunities in an instant.



"At Etisalat UAE, we continue to enrich businesses by providing best-in-class innovative solutions, harnessing advanced technologies and maintaining our cutting-edge telecom infrastructure offerings," said Khaled Murshed, chief technology and information officer at Etisalat UAE. "We live in the 'connectivity renaissance' age, which offers us multiple opportunities to maximize value creation for our customers. Our new uCPE services enable our business customers across the Middle East to accelerate their digitization journey by supporting the creation of new business models as well as applying innovation to their current processes. Until recently, delivering our dynamic, individualized offerings required multiple hardware platforms in several different sizes to be stored in multiple locations to meet stringent SLAs. Today, as part of always being focused on enhancing the journey for our business customers, we are now providing every application on a single platform, through the reliable support of our long-term partner NEC, combined with ADVA's Ensemble software suite. Not only have we made our business processes efficient by optimizing hardware resources, but our customers can now take advantage of such open standards-based solutions at highly competitive prices and attractive feature points."



By leveraging ADVA's entire Ensemble product family on best-of-breed white box platforms, Etisalat UAE's government and enterprise customers benefit from the software-based uCPE solution and its ancillary services. The offering means virtual services can be enabled on demand and gives businesses in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and North Africa access to the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem. This unique multi-vendor environment offers unrivaled variety and choice of virtual products. Etisalat UAE's new solution features Ensemble Connector as the NFVI platform. This provides an embedded vRouter function using 6WIND's Turbo Router. Other key components include Ensemble Orchestrator and Virtualization Director, which provide simple and effective management and orchestration (MANO) architecture. ADVA's virtual edge cloud technology streamlines Etisalat UAE's customer deployments, improves operational simplicity and empowers Etisalat UAE to roll out secure virtualized services at scale.



"In close collaboration with NEC, Etisalat UAE's uCPE solution will enhance the agility and productivity of enterprises and governments seeking to accelerate their digitization efforts. Etisalat UAE is an innovative Tier 1 service provider that is now free to select best-of-breed components at each layer and optimize cost through disaggregation, including white box, VNFs and NFVI/MANO. What's more, with the ability to offer a wide variety of virtual applications on the same platform, Etisalat UAE will play a vital role in offering added value for each customer by selling innovative new services," commented Mike Heffner, GM of Edge Cloud, ADVA. "Our Ensemble Connector solution ensures that Etisalat UAE can now ship uCPE to a customer site and provision it securely with zero-touch provisioning. This provides a new level of dynamism and efficiency that will be key to accelerating digitization throughout the Middle East."



NEC has been an open networks advocate since the early stages of digital transformation and engaged in a full range of network domains that include core, transport and RAN. It has also been a long-term business partner to Etisalat UAE, consistently providing solutions such as multi-vendor telecom cloud platforms as well as domain automation and end-to-end service orchestration solutions from its subsidiary Netcracker. This helps Etisalat UAE bring innovative services to market faster and ensure superior customer experiences. In this project, NEC capitalized on its comprehensive system integration capabilities and worked together with its global partner ADVA to design and implement the new uCPE solution.



"We are honored to be Etisalat's partner of choice to achieve greater simplicity and efficiency for its uCPE services through our close global partnership with ADVA. It's a major boost for Etisalat UAE's business customers, who will benefit from quick and easy access to voice, internet and security applications at cost-effective entry points," said Hideyuki Ogata, GM of the service provider solutions department at NEC Corporation. "As an open networks promoter and cloud partner of Etisalat UAE, combined with our support and comprehensive expertise, NEC looks forward to its dedicated and continuous support in advancing Etisalat UAE services across all industries, from education and healthcare to e-government and smart cities within the MEA region."



Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from February 23, 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing its main business pillars. The telecoms business currently continues to be led by Etisalat UAE in e&'s home market and by existing subsidiaries for international operations, upholding the group's rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximizing value for its various customer segments. Ramping up digital services for individual customers to elevate their digital-first lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart connectivity platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. To enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates, e& enterprise focuses on maximizing value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects. e& capital allows the group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximizing shareholder value and strengthening global presence.



About Etisalat UAE, from e&



Etisalat UAE is the Telecoms pillar of e& in the UAE. As the growth engine of the Group, Telecoms is operated by Etisalat UAE in its home market and by its existing subsidiaries for its international operations. Bolstering its leadership position in telecoms, unlocking shareholder value, and delivering outstanding customer experiences are key areas of focus, as it drives optimal business performance.



Taking advantage of the age of 'connectivity renaissance', Telecoms' mission is to deliver life enhancing experiences to all customer segments by ramping up innovative solutions, harnessing next generation technologies and maintaining cutting edge telecoms infrastructure offerings.

To learn more about our telecom business, please visit new windoweand.com/en/telecom.jsp.



About ADVA



ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at new window



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at



