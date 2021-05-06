eToro signs three year deal with Rugby Australia

SYDNEY, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global, multi-asset investment platform eToro, today announces it has signed a three year deal to become a major partner of Rugby Australia.

eToro will be the naming rights partner for all inbound Tests including The Rugby Championship and a major Wallabies partner until the end of 2023. The eToro logo will feature on all official branding as well as back right of shorts on the Wallaby kit.

Robert Francis, Australian Managing Director at eToro said: "Australia is an important market for the eToro Group and so I'm delighted we are partnering once again with the Wallabies.

"We've seen an influx of Aussie retail investors into financial markets over the past 12 months and it's crucial that we provide enough education to arm them with the tools they need to build their wealth for the long term. Our vision is to open the global markets to everyone and we see this partnership as an opportunity to reach the fans behind the team and get more people interested in investing."

eToro plans to tap into the community behind the team, offering free services and educational content to fans so that more people can educate themselves on how to invest.

eToro has over 20 million registered users globally and enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks, commodities and currencies. The platform allows you to choose what you invest in and how you invest. You can trade yourself, copy another investor, or invest in a portfolio.

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Officer, Andy Marinos, said: "We're incredibly excited to extend our relationship with eToro following the hugely successful eToro Tri-Nations in 2020. eToro's user base continues to grow at a rapid rate and we want to assist that during our partnership over the next three years, and hopefully long into the future.



"We are very close to confirming the Test schedule for 2021 and the calendar will not disappoint, so watch this space," Marinos said.

eToro boasts an extensive global sponsorship portfolio including six Premier League clubs and six Bundesliga clubs in Germany as well as top ten tennis player Gael Monfils.

About eToro:

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today, eToro is a global community of more than 20 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

Disclaimer:

eToro is regulated in Europe by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Australia.

eToro AUS Capital Pty Ltd, ABN 66 612 791 803 AFSL 491139. CFDs are highly leveraged and risky, and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose more than your initial investment. Refer to our FSG and PDS before deciding whether to trade with us.

