EU Apples and Kiwis Program to Participate in World Food India Fair 2024

“Garden of Europe”, EU co-funded campaign, is excited to announce its participation in the third edition of the World Food India Fair 2024.



The event will be held from September 19-22, 2024, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This participation reaffirms the campaign’s dedication to introducing high-quality European apples and kiwis to the vibrant Indian market.



World Food India Fair is a leading event that gathers key players in the food industry, presenting a unique opportunity to display diverse food products, innovations, and technologies.



The Campaign’s booth will feature samplings of European apple and kiwis, informative videos, and distribution of the campaign’s brochures. Apple and kiwi producers on behalf of the campaign’s beneficiaries will also be present to discuss business opportunities in the Indian market.



B2B dinners in restaurants will also be held at the same days with the fair, where representatives from companies in the Indian fruit sector will be invited. These dinners aim to foster direct engagement and potential partnerships.



The “Garden of Europe” campaign (2024-2027), co-financed by the European Union, aims to boost the market presence and consumer awareness of European kiwis from Greece and European apples from Poland in Indonesia, India, and other countries. The primary goals are to increase exports to these countries and highlight the high quality, safety standards, and nutritional benefits of these fruits.



For more information about the campaign and its participation in World Food India Fair 2024, please visit https://appleandkiwi.eu.



Beneficiaries: The Agricultural Cooperative of Neapoli Agrinio “AS NEAPOLIS” and the Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors “FRUIT UNION”.



Learn more about EU fruit production and the “Garden of Europe” at www.appleandkiwi.eu or scan the QR code. You can also follow the campaign’s updates and activities on its social media profiles on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.



About the European Union: The EU is a unique economic and political union between 27 European countries. The EU is committed to sustainable development and its agricultural policies aim to ensure food security, environmental sustainability, and rural development.



Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.



