Eugene-Based Extreme Clean Auto Detailing Enhances Customer Experience with Launch of New Website

Eugene-based Extreme Clean Auto Detailing revolutionizes the customer experience with the launch of their new website, offering a user-friendly platform that enhances convenience and accessibility. Serving Lane County, Oregon, they provide exceptional personal and commercial vehicle detailing services to residents in the area.

Extreme Clean Auto Detailing, a family-owned and woman-managed business known for its meticulous and top-notch services in Eugene, Oregon, for over two decades, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new website. This initiative is part of the company's commitment to expanding its online presence, staying connected with the local community, and enhancing the customer experience.



As an established business in Eugene for 21 years, Extreme Clean Auto Detailing has made a name for itself in the auto detailing industry by setting high standards in car care, specializing in services such as interior and exterior cleaning, waxing, and total automobile detailing. They are equally known for their steadfast commitment to the local community, an ethos reflected in their recent collaboration with Optimize Media Marketing, a local website design company, for creating and optimizing their new website.



"We believe in the power of local partnerships. That's why we chose to work with Optimize Media Marketing. Not only do they understand our business and the local market, but they also share our vision of providing superior service to our community," said Katrina Small, the owner, and manager, a woman who has been leading the company since its inception.

The new website reflects Extreme Clean Auto Detailing's brand image and showcases its wide range of services. The website has been designed with user-friendly navigation, making it easier for clients to find the information they need and book their services via a call, text, or email.



"We are thrilled to offer our customers a new, user-friendly way to connect with us," added the owner. "The revamped website is not just about our online presence. It's about providing an improved and seamless experience for our clients. They can now book our services at their convenience and even get tips and tricks about car care from our new blog section."



This move is not just a step forward for Extreme Clean Auto Detailing but also for small businesses in Eugene. It sets the bar for local businesses leveraging digital tools and partnerships to improve their services and stay connected with their community.



To explore the new website and learn more about Extreme Clean Auto Detailing's services, please visit www.extremecleanauto.com. Drive by at their location at 2040 W 6th Ave., Eugene, Oregon 97402

About Us: Extreme Clean Auto Detailing is a family-owned, woman-managed auto detailing company based in Eugene, Oregon. For over 21 years, they have provided comprehensive auto detailing services, specializing in interior and exterior cleaning, waxing, and full automobile detailing. Their commitment to quality, community, and customer satisfaction has earned them a strong reputation in the auto care industry.

