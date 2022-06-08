Eugene Real Estate Broker Gary Raze joins Best Town Agents Referral Network

—

Eugene realtor Gary Raze recently added his more than 17 years of expertise to the Best Town Agents nationwide referral network.

Best Town Agents helps real estate brokerage and their agents and mortgage brokers grow their business and online presence through professional connections across the country and as a resource for clients relocating to other areas. Members are searchable by state and city, making it easy for professionals and clients to connect with reputable, reliable, and resourceful real estate agents and mortgage brokers.

Raze is a founding member, and his extensive community connections and his real estate experience make him an ideal resource for Best Town Agents clients seeking opportunities in Eugene, greater Lane County, and the region, said Randy Bett, who launched the Best Town Agents platform in partnership with Optimize Media Marketing.

Educating clients is important to Raze, who has been a retired middle and elementary school teacher for 35 years.

“In a way, I still teach, but the subject is real estate,” Raze said. “I mentor buyers and sellers through traditional home transactions, and I also hold a Certified Distressed Property Expert Certification. This enables me to provide good and accurate advice in handling short sales and bank-owned properties.”

Raze also provides a monthly seminar for clients interested in real estate investments. For the past 13 years, he has ranked in the top 3% of realtors throughout the United States and Canada.

“Best Town Agents will make it easier for me to better serve my clients who are relocating out of the area by connecting them to reputable agents in their new town and also affords me the opportunity to grow my own business by being a resource for those newcomers moving to my town,” Raze said.

To learn more about Best Town Agents contact Randy Bett online at https://besttownagents.com. To learn more about Eugene real estate agent Gary Raze, visit his website at https://lanecountylisting.com.

About Us: Best Town Agents is a nationwide referral network of real estate agents and mortgage lenders.

Contact Info:

Name: Jocelyn Wing

Email: Send Email

Organization: Optimize Media Marketing

Address: 1150 W 11th Ave., Eugene, Oregon 97402

Phone: 541-579-3096

Website: https://optimizemediamarketing.com



Video URL: https://youtu.be/mMQpIsj86GE

Release ID: 89076295

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.