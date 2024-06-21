Eureka Wellness Introduces Transformative 8-Week Weight Loss Program in Singapore

Eureka Wellness introduces an 8-week weight loss program in Singapore, offering daily supervision and guidance with a structured approach to reduce unhealthy body fat without exercise. Clients can expect to lose an average of 8 kg in 4 weeks, with an instalment payment option available.

—

Eureka Wellness is a trusted weight management company in Singapore that offers a highly effective eight-week program to help people find the answer to the question of how to lose weight fast without exercise. The program incorporates personalised guidance and a carefully designed approach to target visceral fat and provide the transformative and lasting results you have always desired.

Most people struggling with excess weight have tried many diets only to lose motivation when the weight they lost comes right back. They even drag themselves to the gym even though they hate exercising. Even with their best efforts, they notice that the number on the scale remains the same, or worse increases. And then, the next thing they’d do is deprive themselves of food and feel frustrated and hopeless that they will never achieve the weight they want.

Eureka Wellness provides a solution to this. It has initiated a program that delivers fast and lasting weight loss without exhausting workouts and dangerous fad diets. Once the clients start the program, they can experience weight loss almost daily. The accumulative weight loss is at least 8 kg in just 4 weeks, most of which is fat loss.

Its founder understands how discouraging it is to try various diets, medical treatments, and exercise routines for months with little progress while you watch your health decline. The program helps unlock stored and stubborn fat, so your body sheds the extra pounds quickly. Clients are amazed that through the personalised plan and effective process, they lose fats without ever stepping foot in a gym.

Lynn, a passionate foodie and a client who trusted in the program and the process, lost 10 kg and reduced her body fat percentage from 33.4% to 27.4% in just seven (7) weeks on the program. “What motivated me to take the program is to control PCOS weight gain. I finally feel confident in my own skin and health again. I extended the program to improve my BMI and cholesterol. My friends are all asking what my secret is. It is no longer a secret,” she said.

James, 43, was also a client and lost 12.5 kg in six (6) weeks on the program. His visceral fat was reduced by 32% and his body fat percentage from 28.9% to 23.5%. “I felt hopeless before finding Eureka Wellness. Their program changed everything for me. For the first time, I achieved real, lasting results,” James shared.

These testimonies are as such because Eureka Wellness’ clients receive one-on-one personalised guidance, accountability check-ins and motivation daily via phone or WhatsApp by the weight loss coach. This shows support to the client during their weight loss journey and so they don’t guess about their progress.

Eureka Wellness is so confident in its weight loss program that it is offering an instalment payment scheme. So instead of paying a quarter of the total fee which is 6,000 SGD, clients can pay 750 SGD for the first week and 1,750 SGD each week for the remaining three weeks, that is if they decide to continue.

If you are one of those struggling to lose weight, the Eureka Wellness program may be the solution you are looking for. Its approach offers a convenient and effective way to not only get rid of your excess body weight but also improve your overall health.



