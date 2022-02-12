Euro Manganese Clarifies Participant Details for its Investor Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the “Company” or “EMN”) wishes to clarify the date and time for investors located in Australia wishing to listen in on the Company’s investor call to be held Monday, February 14, 2022 at 1.30 pm Vancouver time, (Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 8.30 am AEDT), and provide a toll-free number for Australian investors and participants wishing to ask questions.



Details for Company’s investor call, to be hosted by Dr. Matthew James, President & CEO of EMN are:

For North America and Europe: Monday, February 14, 2022 - 1.30 p.m. Pacific Time | 4.30 p.m. Eastern Time | 9.30 p.m. GMT

For Australia: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 - 8.30 a.m. AEDT

Meeting link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uwyf46bn

Dial-in numbers (for participants who wish to ask questions)

AUSTRALIA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1800 005989 US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (855) 702-9142 US/CANADA Participant International Dial-In Number: (478) 219-0702 Conference ID: 8265260

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. The Company’s goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of ultra-high-purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Ron Shewchuk

Director of Communications

+1-604-781-2199

E-mail: info@mn25.ca

Website: www.mn25.ca

Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8



