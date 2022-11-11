Euro Manganese Commences Demonstration Plant Commissioning

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce the commencement of commissioning of the Demonstration Plant at the Chvaletice Project site.

Highlights

Strong demand for Demonstration Plant and Pilot Plant samples from the Chvaletice Project by 12 companies, including automotive OEMs, EV battery and cathode manufacturers, and speciality alloy manufacturers.

Demonstration Plant installation substantially complete and commissioning underway.

Samples from second Pilot Plant run ready for shipping.



Demonstration Plant Update

After arrival at site in early September, the Demonstration Plant modules were unpacked and placed in position within two fully refurbished buildings. Inspection and installation, including wiring and power connections, piping, and utilities connection is now substantially complete. An emission scrubbing unit, manufactured in Europe, has also been installed.

View a video of the Demonstration Plant modules being installed here.

Commissioning of the Demonstration Plant will occur on a module-by-module basis, including cold, hot and performance testing. The first module commenced commissioning this week. Photos of each of the nine core process modules are shown below.

Six companies from across the EV battery value chain and the speciality alloy industry have requested Demonstration Plant samples as they invest in the qualification process of Euro Manganese’s high-purity manganese products. On-spec products of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (“HPEMM”) and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (“HPMSM”) are expected in the first quarter, 2023. Euro Manganese will then commence deliveries of Demonstration Plant samples to customers.

A further six companies, including European and North American automotive OEMs, battery manufacturers, and cathode manufacturers, who are currently testing Pilot Plant samples, are expected to request Demonstration Plant samples as part of their strategy to move to local supply chains with full traceability and the highest sustainability standards.

We are in advanced discussions on off-take arrangements, which are not conditional on these sample qualification tests being completed.

Pilot Plant Update

Due to strong demand for samples of the Company’s high-purity manganese products, Euro Manganese has completed a second run from its small-scale Pilot Plant in China. Samples are now ready for shipping.

Dr. Matthew James, President & CEO of Euro Manganese, commented:

“With the arrival of the Demonstration Plant at site, the team at Chvaletice has worked hard to install the modules and connect them to utilities. This week is a major milestone with commissioning of the first module. We eagerly look forward to delivering samples from the Demonstration Plant to customers so they may continue their supply chain qualification of Chvaletice’s high purity manganese products.”

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading, competitive, and environmentally superior producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle (EV) industry and other high-technology applications. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, which is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. The Chvaletice Project is the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inquiries

Dr. Matthew James

President & CEO

+44 (0)747 229 6688

Louise Burgess

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Communications

+1 (604) 312-7546

lburgess@mn25.ca

Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8

Website: www.mn25.ca

Appendix: Demonstration Plant Photos in Process Flow Order





Photo 1. Ore to Slurry Preparation Module





Photo 2. Magnetic Separation Module





Photo 3. Post Magnetic Separation: Concentrate and Tailings Tanks and Filter Presses





Photo 4. Leaching and Purification Module





Photo 5. Two Stage Purification Module





Photo 6. Electrowinning Module (a purification step in its own right)





Photo 7. HPEMM Dissolution, Deep Final Purification Module





Photo 8. HPMSM Crystallisation Module





Photo 9. HPMSM Drying Ovens

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its Project, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “scheduled”, “forecast”, “predict” and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Such forward-looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the: Company’s plans regarding the commissioning of the Demonstration Plant, the timeframe for delivery of samples to interested parties, expected requests for Demonstration Plant samples, and the desirability and demand for the Company’s products.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the ability to develop adequate processing capacity; the potential for unknown or unexpected events to cause contractual conditions to not be satisfied; risks related to global epidemics or pandemics and other health crises, including the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); availability and productivity of skilled labour; risks and uncertainties related to interruptions in production; unforeseen technological and engineering problems; and developments in EV battery markets and chemistries. For a further discussion of risks relevant to The Company, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended September 30, 2021, available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

All forward-looking statements are made based on the Company's current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by the Company and information currently available to the Company. Generally, these assumptions include, among others: the presence of and continuity of manganese at the Project at estimated grades; the ability of the Company to obtain all necessary land access rights; the availability of personnel, machinery, and equipment; manganese sales prices and exchange rates assumed; growth in the manganese market; and success in realizing proposed operations.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a13314bd-27e8-4536-b2cd-0d6dc607d114

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c858bc9d-d275-4d1b-8dd1-6a74f38daf9f



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af4a3f8b-ed2b-4b0f-8d1a-8dc65c8046a4



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0aca9c9e-3713-40b7-b5c2-a1ccffc3fcf8



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f56c4db2-e04c-4e37-b2be-e12521301ece



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6ee0c1e-2776-43f5-9cf4-1f4ee83c90e4



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1aa81db9-d24b-400f-b7fa-0d6dd769241b



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/117c4d11-b7af-49a8-b9e3-3624961a5b7a



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57bc9f12-bff2-4b8b-baef-a9aa4c67e944