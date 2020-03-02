Euro Manganese Provides Commercial and Demonstration Plant Update

50% of Chvaletice Demonstration Plant Capacity allocated to customers



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "EMN"), is pleased to announce that it has, to date, allocated over 50% of the high-purity manganese products to be manufactured at its proposed Chvaletice Manganese Project demonstration plant (“DP”) to prospective customers for testing, evaluation and supply chain qualification.

Several customers have expressed interest in procuring high-purity manganese products from the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in testing the DP products and in initiating the supply chain qualification process for these products. These parties have included manufacturers of electric vehicle batteries, precursors and cathodes, and chemical, aluminum and steel companies, as well as electric vehicle manufacturers.

The Chvaletice Manganese Project is targeting production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate monohydrate. These products will be selenium and chromium-free and are designed to contain very low levels of deleterious impurities.

During 2019, the Company completed planning and design for the construction and commissioning the DP in the Czech Republic, in order to provide bulk, multi-tonne finished product samples of high-purity manganese products for customer evaluation. In December 2019, the Company reported that it had entered into a turnkey contract for the supply of the DP, for a fixed-price of US$2.5 million, including fabrication, delivery, commissioning, laboratory set-up and an operator training program. The contract includes performance and completion guarantees. The costs of installation, infrastructure and one year of DP operation are estimated at an additional US$2.5 million. Subject to financing and finalization of permitting, the Company is targeting completion of the DP construction and commissioning in the fourth quarter of calendar 2020.

To date, over 50% of the DP’s planned first year production of these products has been allocated to several customers for testing and qualification. These parties and their markets include: a global leading participant in the lithium-ion battery supply chain, for use in NMC cathodes; a company focused on large scale lithium-ion battery manufacturing, for use in NMC cathodes; a global chemicals and specialty materials company, for use in metal hydride for hybrid automobile anodes; and a major steel producer, for use in specialty steel applications. Upon successful completion of testing and evaluation by these and potentially other parties, and subject to a production decision being made based on the results of a feasibility study which is currently underway, the Company intends to work towards establishing long-term commercial offtake arrangements for the supply of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and/or high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate.

Mr. Marco Romero, CEO of EMN, commented:

“We are very encouraged by the level of interest expressed by potential customers in evaluating and qualifying the Chvaletice manganese products. This reaffirms our belief that the Chvaletice Manganese Project stands to become an environmentally-superior and strategically important participant in the international lithium-ion battery and specialty manganese products supply chains. Discussions and negotiations are ongoing with several parties in Europe, Asia and North America. We expect to allocate the remainder of the DP’s initial year of production in the near term. Ultimately, we would anticipate entering into offtake agreement negotiations with some or all of these parties.”

About Euro Manganese:

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian mineral resource company, whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails the re-processing of a significant manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings, strategically located in the heart of Europe, a major emerging electric vehicle manufacturing hub. EMN's goal is to build a leading, competitive and environmentally-superior supplier of Ultra-High-Purity Manganese Products, serving the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as producers of specialty steel, high-technology chemicals and aluminum alloys.

