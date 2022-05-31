Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Declared A Special Cash Dividend

HONG KONG, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a special dividend of approximately $0.06 per ordinary share, in cash, payable on June 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 13, 2022.

Shareholders do not need to take any action to receive the dividend. Shares held in brokerage accounts and street name should receive the dividend by credit to their brokerage account. American Stock Transfer and Trust LLC ("ASTT") has been appointed paying agent for administration of the dividend and any questions should be directed to the attention of ASTT at (800) 937-5449 or (718) 921-8124.

