Euronet Worldwide Partners with Standard Chartered to Offer New Cloud-Based Dynamic Currency Conversion Services at ATMs in 14 Countries

globenewswire
Euronet Worldwide Partners with Standard Chartered to Offer New Cloud-Based Dynamic Currency Conversion Services at ATMs in 14 CountriesGlobeNewswireJanuary 06, 2020

LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, announced today it will provide Standard Chartered with dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services at approximately 1,000 ATMs in 14 countries across Asia Pacific and the Middle East using Euronet’s Digital Integrated Payments Cloud (DIPC).

Euronet was selected to provide DCC services on the ATMs using an intrabank, intercountry network Euronet constructed for Standard Chartered. The bank’s network connects to the DIPC to provide the DCC service on the ATMs on a transaction-by-transaction basis.

DCC provides international customers the option to pay in their own currency when using a VISA or Mastercard at an ATM or point of sale (POS) terminal rather than the local currency. The service removes uncertainty of costs for customers when withdrawing local currency from a foreign ATM by providing a transparent price that includes exchange rate calculations and service charges.   

“This project demonstrates two of Euronet’s greatest assets with our ability to maintain ATM networks across large geographies and leverage our cloud-based technology to deliver value to our customers,” said Himanshu Pujara, Regional Managing Director, Asia Pacific. “The DCC offering will add significant value to Standard Chartered and help attract more foreign cardholders who prefer to use the DCC service when making transactions.”

For more information, please email eftsales@euronetworldwide.com.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider. Founded in 1994, the company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, electronic distribution of digital media and prepaid mobile phone time and other cloud-based financial technology solutions.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 47,209 ATMs, approximately 305,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 54 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 710,000 POS terminals at approximately 329,000 retailer locations in 52 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 389,000 locations serving 161 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 65 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 170 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.

Contact
Stephanie Taylor
Director of Financial Planning
and Investor Relations
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
+1-913-327-4200
staylor@euronetworldwide.com

Primary Logo

TRENDING

Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Miriam Yeung tried to abort her son because of uterine tumour
Miriam Yeung tried to abort her son because of uterine tumour
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Ian Fang stripped and groped by &#039;tai-tais&#039; for new drama
Ian Fang stripped and groped by 'tai-tais' for new drama
Brigitte Lin: &#039;The more men I kill, the better the film does&#039;
Brigitte Lin: 'The more men I kill, the better the film does'
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you do-it-yourself (DIY) at home?
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you DIY at home?
Instagram model raises US$700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Instagram model raises US$700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children

SERVICES