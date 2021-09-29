The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin Auyeung at the China Forum

BOLOGNA, Italy, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the China Forum organized in MacFrut, the companies involved in the project The European Art of Taste had the opportunity to present themselves to the Asian market with a webinar that saw the participation of 111 Chinese companies and professionals and buyers in the fruit and vegetable sector.

Kevin Auyeung, Asian Market Manager, presented RK Growers, a company strongly linked to exports that was founded by four European producers to bring together and distribute high quality fruit to consumers around the world. To achieve this, and to maintain high quality, RK Growers constantly invests in varietal research, technologies and methods of cultivation and transport to maintain excellence.

In the last year RK Growers has exported over 125,000 tons of fruit and vegetables, in addition to over 30,000 tons of processed fruit and vegetables. These results are possible thanks to RK's control of the entire supply chain, starting from cultivation in the best productive areas to packaging and distribution. The philosophy of RK is that every consumer, anywhere in the world, must have the same experience and the same quality. For this RK has created partnerships such as Kiwi Uno, Rivoira, Berry Way, able to meet the demands of consumers all over the world.

«In particular for Asia», explained Kevin Auyeung, « the turning point for RK Growers came with the opening of the Hong Kong office. Asia is a fundamental market for us and we want to serve consumers in the best possible way, which is why we have created two projects that can represent us on the continent such as Dorì and Omnifresh».

Dorì is an exclusive of RK Growers, the yellow Kiwifruit has been chosen for the Asian market for its ripening period, high productivity and excellent conservation, as well as Omnifresh which presents Ambrosia, Yello, Kanzi and Crimson Snow apples exclusively for Asia, with an amount that is around 400,000 tons per year.

The European Art of Taste project will continue to promote the masterpieces of nature and art throughout 2021, involving consumers, journalists and professionals in incoming, in-store events and fairs, in partnership with European Union and the companies Apofruit, Origine Group, Jingold, King Fruit and RK Growers.

