European Luxury Prefab Modular Homes Golden Ratio Design Announced By EOScale

EOScale's new line of prefabricated modular homes are designed based on the Golden ratio of 1:1.618 and in harmony with the natural cycle of sunrise to sunset.

—

EOScale has announced customisation options for buyers in Europe, showcasing new interior and exterior styles. The prefab homes can be assembled anywhere, making them suitable for individuals or small families who own land in cities, suburban areas, or rural retreats.

More information about the updated home styles is available at https://eoscale.com/en/styles

EOScale’s buildings are constructed several times faster than traditional housing and can be customised to any outdoor environment. These homes are inspired by the Golden ratio - the mathematical ratio also known as the 'Divine Proportion'.

This mathematical ratio of 1:1.618 influences the EOScale's design process and is the basis for all blueprints. This ratio is blended with a repeatable cellular design based on a sacred geometric form - the interconnected 'Flower of Life', explains a spokesperson for the company.

The purpose of these mathematical and visual design principles is to enhance visual appeal, improve space utilisation and ventilation, and maximise the use of natural light, notes EOScale.

All prefabricated home exteriors are comparable to brick-and-mortar buildings in durability and are engineered to ensure proper vapour flow and thermal stability, irrespective of prevailing weather conditions. While customers can opt for traditional exteriors, such as wood and stucco, the company can also build residences with high-quality aluminium alloys and cement-based panels that are resistant to corrosion, rot, and pests.

EOScale has also premiered mirror-finish homes featuring reflective ALU-layer panels that are treated to withstand scratches, UV radiation, and extreme weather.

For interior styles, customers now have a choice of multiple themes including Splash of Color, Scent of South, Bright Den, and Royal; they can also add fireplaces, accent furniture, greenery, and other matching decor.

During the customisation process, buyers will also be able to request smart home systems and energy-efficient heating and cooling, including heat pumps, heat recovery systems, and PV solar panels. Once the order has been placed, EOScale will construct, deliver, and assemble the home at the desired site, install utilities, and complete any necessary finishing work for the customer.

About EOScale

EOScale is a design-and-build studio in Slovenia specialising in luxury prefab homes. The studio focuses on environmentally responsible design and manufacturing processes, resource conservation, and a sustainable approach to building in line with bioclimatic principles.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://eoscale.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Saša Slavnić

Email: Send Email

Organization: Bismont d.o.o.

Address: Industrijska ulica 48, Lenart v Slov. goricah, Lenart v Slov. goricah SI-2230, Slovenia

Website: https://eoscale.com



Release ID: 89129684

Should any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arise from the content contained within this press release, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is at the core of our commitment to our readers.