European Post-production House Selects Infortrend Scale-out NAS for Performance, Efficient Management, and Storage Flexibility

TAIPEI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), an industry-leading enterprise storage provider, helped optimize the post-production NAS storage capability of a creative production company in Europe with EonStor CS scale-out NAS. The Infortrend NAS solution maximizes storage capacity, provides ease of management, and offers flexible storage expansion to boost its post-production productivity.

A creative post-production house in Europe that specializes in creative commercials, post-production editing, and animation as their unique touch, have storage matters that need to be resolved. They have been the winner of the world's most recognizable international advertising awards, the Clio Awards, and have a client list that includes world-renowned brands such as Coca-Cola, Nike, Riot Games, etc. However, the exploding data volume have left them with issues of storage performance and capacity.

The studio has been utilizing three NAS storage systems for special effects and non-linear editing, as well as file sharing, backup, and archive. Their major challenge is that the data is stored in three independent volumes, making them difficult to efficiently utilize the storage capacities and required manual maintenance to organize data to corresponding NAS systems. Therefore, the customer wishes to replace their storage system with a single volume solution to save management effort while offering dynamic expandability.

To meet their requirements, Infortrend offered five of their EonStor CS3024 scale-out NAS solutions. The multi-node scale-out NAS architecture provides a single volume for ease of management and expansion. The system can be further expanded by scaling out up to 144 nodes, and scaling up to 84 hard drives per node, reaching approximately 100PB of storage capacity to keep the ever-increasing projects.

The standout performance of EonStor CS3024 is HDD-based and cost-effective for 4K video editing, the 5-node cluster can support up to 34 layers of simultaneous playback without stuttering. With four SSDs integrated into each node as cache, it offers lower latency and boosts read/ write performances. Additionally, the solution provides a complete data protection design including RAID and Erasure code to avoid data loss caused by disk or node failures.

"EonStor CS has all the prerequisites a post-production house needs with its performance, flexible expandability, and a variety of data protection mechanisms for that extra peace of mind to create and edit with ease," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

