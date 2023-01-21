European Sea Buckthorn Berries Launched by Bio Catina Agricultural Cooperative

Sea Berry consists of different nutritional elements that help maintain the good health of the body.

—

The little but powerful Sea Buckthorn berry, or Sea Berry for short, has emerged as a new competitor in the world's most extraordinary superfoods. A subsidiary under the Bio Catina Agricultural Cooperative, European Organic Sea Buckthorn is bringing the best of European Sea Buckthorn berries to the rest of the world. Their products are made only from organically grown berries grown under the Carpathian sun, cold-pressed to preserve all the important vitamins and nutrients your body needs to keep your immune system strong and healthy.

The Sea Buckthorn Berry (Hippophae rhamnoides L.), which was hitherto mostly unknown outside of Europe and Central Asia, has incredible nutritional richness exploding from within. Although it is only a small portion of an orange's size, it has at least ten times as much vitamin C. It has a powerful antioxidant capacity that is reportedly 7 times greater than turmeric and 10 times greater than acai berries.



Some of the other benefits that Sea Berry has include:



Boosts growth of nails and hair - Fatty acids included in sea buckthorn oil are great for nourishing and moisturizing the skin, hair, and nails. It contains about 18 amino acids, which aid in cell renewal for softer, healthier skin. All of the fatty and amino acids combine to build a layer of protection on the surface of the skin and nails that aids in maintaining moisture, resulting in glowing skin and strong, lustrous nails.

Anti-inflammatory - Sea berries' anti-inflammatory characteristics will eliminate any swelling or redness, giving the skin a youthful glow and a flawless overall appearance.

Helps in controlling weight - Dr. Oz recently praised sea buckthorn after finding in his research that it can help people lose weight by reducing the build-up of extra fat. Diabetes and heart disease incidence rates decline along with weight loss.

Filled with healthy fat - One can also extract the oils from sea berries and apply them topically as part of a more natural, organic skincare routine. Many people claim that their skin looks better after two weeks.

Good source of Omega fats - They are also one of the few vegan sources of complete omegas and have a special supply of Omega-3, Omega-6, Omega-7, and Omega-9 fatty acids. It's important to note that sea buckthorn berries have high levels of omega-7, an uncommon nutrient in other fruits and vegetables. With up to 30% palmitoleic acid, sea buckthorn oil is particularly high in omega-7 and beneficial for the health of the skin, blood sugar, and inflammation.



To learn more, visit https://euorganicseabuckthorn.com or send an email to office@biocatina.com. One can also call + 4 0722 929 772.

Watch the Drone video from Sea Berry plantation on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyLMkeDq3dE

Contact Info:

Name: Silvia Ng

Email: Send Email

Organization: Storysell Media

Website: https://euorganicseabuckthorn.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyLMkeDq3dE

Release ID: 89088060

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.