European Union Leads the Way in Sustainable Apple and Kiwi Production

The European Union is setting new standards in sustainable agriculture, particularly in the production of apples and kiwis, through innovative and environmentally friendly farming practices. This initiative highlights the EU's dedication to promoting ecological benefits and educating consumers on the advantages of choosing sustainably produced European fruits.



European apple and kiwi producers are implementing a range of sustainable practices that offer significant environmental benefits:

Integrated Pest Management: This method reduces chemical pesticide use by utilising natural predators and crop rotation techniques.

Organic Farming Techniques: By prohibiting synthetic pesticides and fertilisers, these techniques enhance soil health and biodiversity.

Renewable Energy Sources: The adoption of solar, wind, and biomass energy is helping to reduce the carbon footprint of fruit production.

These practices contribute to reduced pesticide use, water conservation, enhanced biodiversity, and improved soil health, making European fruits a top choice for eco-conscious consumers.



As part of the EU's commitment to sustainability, the "Garden of Europe" campaign (2024-2027) has been launched to boost the market presence of Greek kiwis and Polish apples in India. Co-financed by the European Union, this initiative aims to raise consumer awareness of the exceptional quality, stringent safety standards, and nutritional benefits of these fruits. By choosing these sustainably produced products, consumers actively support eco-friendly farming practices, contribute to reducing the carbon footprint, and promote biodiversity and soil health.



The campaign is backed by the Agricultural Cooperative of Neapoli Agrinio “AS NEAPOLIS” and the Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors “FRUIT UNION,” who are at the forefront of sustainable fruit production in Europe.





For more information about sustainable fruit production in the EU and the "Garden of Europe" campaign, please visit www.appleandkiwi.eu or scan the QR code. Stay updated with the campaign’s activities by following its social media profiles on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

