Europe's #1 Fitness Retreat, Salt Escapes, Expands to the Beautiful Samana Region of the Dominican Republic

Salt Escapes are fitness retreats with an adventurous side. They are Europe’s #1 fitness retreat and are now launching a new destination designed exclusively with the USA in mind. This luxury 7-day retreat is just a short flight from the mainland USA.

Salt Escapes is excited to announce its expansion into the stunning Samana region of the Dominican Republic - a country in the northern part of the Caribbean. Known for its natural beauty, this new destination offers guests the opportunity to sweat, explore, and relax in another one of the world's most beautiful locations.

With its expansion into the DR, Salt Escapes is now entering the U.S. market, providing American travelers with a convenient and accessible fitness retreat option. The beautiful Dominican Republic is a short flight from the mainland United States, making it an ideal destination for those looking to combine fitness, adventure, and relaxation. With two trips to the Caribbean destination planned for February and March of 2024, the company continues its mission to redefine the way people travel.

Mike Chapman, Salt Escapes Co-Founder and CEO says "We're incredibly excited to bring Salt Escapes to the US market. It's something we've been working on for some time, and we can't wait to show our US-based guests how we do things a little differently. Our Escapes are about bringing like-minded travelers together, giving them a week's itinerary that allows them to unwind, eat well, work out, and explore, all whilst building lasting friendships."

Why Salt Escapes?

Salt Escapes offers a unique experience that sets it apart from other fitness retreats. With a focus on luxury, guests can expect once-in-a-lifetime private villa accommodation, world-class trainers to guide them through workouts and recovery sessions, incredible private chefs to cook them delicious, nutritious food, and epic activities to explore the local area. From chartering a luxury yacht to hiking through the jungle and swimming in waterfalls, Salt Escapes ensures every moment is filled with adventure and bucket-list moments. Salt Escapes Co-Founder Amy Costello says "We believe in training hard, recovering well, and adventuring often, and our Escape weeks capture that in abundance. Our trips promise to be the most feel-good week of your life, leaving you feeling refreshed and inspired."

A week of fitness in paradise

Nestled on the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic, Salt Escapes has chosen an area renowned for its natural beauty and away from the busy resort areas for this fitness retreat. The retreat takes place in a stunning, modern, and minimalist villa located on Playa Coson. The property boasts 12 bedrooms, an enormous outdoor Jacuzzi, a sprawling outdoor pool, and beachfront access for activities like surfing and kayaking.

The Samana region in the Dominican Republic is the latest addition to Salt Escapes' impressive list of destinations. With previous retreats in Greece, Italy, Spain, Bali, Morocco, and more, Salt Escapes continues to curate unforgettable experiences for fitness enthusiasts and adventure travelers worldwide. With over 400 guests having traveled with Salt Escapes so far, and 1 in 3 guests re-booking their next trip with them within 12 months, Salt Escapes now looks forward to welcoming US-based guests to experience its world-class fitness retreats in a new paradise location.

Booking and Availability

Limited spots are available for their fitness retreats to the Dominican Republic, running from February 25th to March 2nd, 2024, and March 3rd to March 9th, 2024. Prices are in GBP and start from £2,090 (roughly $2,690 USD at the time of writing) which includes accommodation, food and activities.

For more information and to secure a spot for the most feel-good week of one’s life, visit their website (Salt Escapes).



