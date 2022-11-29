Singer and performer Salvador Sobral will perform in Manchester and London as part of a short tour sure to delight British fans in December 2022.

Salvador Sobral, the winner of Eurovision 2017 in Ukraine, will perform at two concerts as part of his upcoming UK tour. The singer, who won the competition for Portugal with the song Amar pelos dois, will perform for British fans at Stroller Hall in Manchester on December 3, and then at the O2 Forum in London’s Kentish Town the following day.

Salvador Sobral won Eurovision 2017 thanks to his unique on-stage presence and personal magnetism. The artist, who has shown great promise in both the Spanish and Portuguese music scenes, demonstrates precise vocal control, gaining rave reviews from the press, colleagues, and the public.

Salvador Sobral lives a simple yet spontaneous life. As an artist, he believes in being truthful, genuine, and emotional in every aspect of his work. He doesn’t have a lucky routine before he goes on stage. “I just prepare to sing with all my heart,” he says.

Sobral originally used the Eurovision Song Contest as a way for people to find out about his work outside of Portugal. He wanted to become better known beyond the boundaries of his homeland.

A year before the competition, he collaborated with Júlio Resende and Leonard Aldrey to create a series of jazzy, uplifting tracks. This effort then became the basis for his debut album,

Excuse Me, released in 2016 to considerable critical acclaim.

Sobral has lived in both the United States and Portugal and sings from the heart. Unlike artists who prefer strict procedures, Sobral is a musician who lets the music take him whenever it wants to go.

At school, Sobral studied psychology. However, as a young adult, his passion for music toon took over and he moved to the Taller de Músics in Barcelona. Here, he embarked on several music projects, including composing his own tracks and lyrics.

Sobral takes significant inspiration from Chet Baker, an American trumpeter who lived in the mid-twenither century, and from bossa nova. Thanks to the Latin feel of his work, he is popular in South America where sororities regularly play his music.

On November 4 this year, Sobral teamed up with fellow musicians, Victor Zamora, Nelson Cascias, and André Sousa Machada (part of the Alma Nuestra band) for the Marinha Grande Jazz Festival at Casa da Cultura Teatro Stephens in Marihna Grande. The event was the latest in a jam-packed schedule, owing to his growing popularity.

Tickets are currently on sale on both Stoller Hall’s and the O2 Forum’s websites. Those interested in learning more about Sobral’s music should view his work on youtube.com.



