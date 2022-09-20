EUWINA, European Wine Ambassadors, Master the secrets of European Quality Wines!

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Wine Ambassadors campaign will promote wines with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indications (PGI) in Mainland China, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan

The European Wine Ambassadors campaign sees the collaboration between Spain, Italy, and Greece represented by three organizations: Interprofessional Wine Council D.O. La Mancha, Unione Consorzi Vini Veneti – U.VI.VE. – and the National Interprofessional Organization of Vine and Wine of Greece.

This project is financed by the European Union and will last 3 years, from 2022 to 2024, developing its promotion activities in the markets of Mainland China, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.

The Campaign will focus on increasing the sensibility towards quality policies and European standards, growing understanding and sensibility towards core concepts of sustainability, biodiversity, and specificity of ecosystems, and finally on improving the perceived image of connection and synergy between the wine producers and the wider, more general European and Mediterranean products.

The European Wine Ambassador campaign will carry out mainly education programs and masterclasses for importers, distributors, and Ho.Re.Ca., sommeliers and press to educate and inform them about the quality-producing methodologies of the European Union along with the EU quality certifications regarding PDOs and PGIs.

Protected Designations of Origin (PDO) recognize and certify a differentiated quality in a product, which is the result of its own distinctive characteristics, due to the geographical environment in which raw materials are produced, the products are made, and also the influence of the human factor involved. Meanwhile, Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) emphasizes the relationship between the specific geographic region and the name of the product, where a particular quality, reputation or other characteristic is essentially attributable to its geographical origin.

Know our 3 beneficiaries!

D.O. La Mancha is a Spanish Denominación de Origen Protegida (DOP) for wines, with over 190,000 hectares planted to vines, and it is the largest continuous vine-growing area in the world. It is located in the autonomous region of Castilla-La Mancha in central Spain. La Mancha has a vast wine-growing tradition, which, added to a series of characteristic geological, geographical and climatic elements that define it, make it an ideal territory to produce excellent grapes and subsequently give life to great wines, with very peculiar nuances. La Mancha wines are today among the most exquisite and prestigious in the world, they are tasted throughout Spain and also exported to the five continents, turning Castilla-La Mancha into the leading Autonomous Region of Spain in terms of wine exports in volume.

The Unione Consorzi Vini Veneti – U.VI.VE. was set up thirty years ago involving almost all the region's Consorzi di Tutela (wine protection consortia). A far-sighted decision that has produced results over time. The U.VI.VE.'s main role is to represent Veneto's DOC wine sector. Through the consortia, it coordinates the crucial monitoring and control activities of the production and marketing of Veneto DOC and DOCG wines, also with the aim of combating fraud and abuse affecting designations of origin and consortium brands. This protection ranges from guarantees for traceability to winemaking using traditional methods. Strict controls cover every single step of the entire wine-production chain, from the vineyard to the shop shelf.

National Interprofessional Organization of Vine and Wine of Greece. Greece has arguably one of the longest wine histories in the world as wine has always been an integral part of Greek culture since antiquity. Greece might not be the first country to produce wine, but what can be attributed to Ancient Greece is the development of a culture encompassing all aspects of wine: vine growing, production, legislation, trading, and, of course, the art of consuming wine. Despite their huge heritage, the Wines of Greece can promote themselves solely by virtue of their present attributes and not past glories. In the last three decades, a wind of change has been blowing through Greek wine production, turning a relatively traditional agricultural sector into a cutting-edge entity in today's wine world. Greek producers have invested heavily in people, education, know-how, and technology, starting a steep learning curve.

