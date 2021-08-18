Ev Dynamics Sponsors Poly U Ammonia-Powered Vehicle Research Project

Mr. Cheung Ngan, Chairman of Ev Dynamics (left 4), said, "We give full support to the ammonia-powered vehicle research project headed by Prof. Cheng Ka-wai, Eric, Department of Electrical Engineering, PolyU (right 3). We believe the results of such research will not only provide reference for the application of ammonia in new energy vehicles, but will also help to popularize clean energy and further promote the sustainable development of society, economy and the environment."