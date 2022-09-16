Ev Dynamics's First Pure Electric Fully Accessible Public Minibus Will Soon Commence Service in Hong Kong





(From L to R), Mr. John Ma, COO, Ev Dynamics; Mr. Ma Kiu Sang, Koon Wing Motors; Leg Cllr Gary Zhang; Ms. Chan Hoi Ying, ED, Ev Dynamics; Mr. Patrick Wong, Asst Comr, Transport Dept; Mr. Owin Fung, Dep Dir of Env Prot Dept; Mr. Cheung Ngan, Chairman, Ev Dynamics; Mr. Li Pak Kee, GM, Vantage Billion Devt; Ms. Chan Yuen-han, Hon Adv, HKFTU; Leg Cllr Frankie Yick, and Mr. Lam Tin Fu, Sec Gen, MTWGU cut the ribbon for Hong Kong's first pure electric fully accessible public minibus.





Mr. Cheung Ngan, Chairman of Ev Dynamics (center), and Mr. John Ma, Chief Operating Officer, Ev Dynamics (left), hand over the key of the first pure electric fully accessible public minibus in Hong Kong to Mr. Li Pak Kee, General Manager, Vantage Billion Development Limited (right).



