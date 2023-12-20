EV MOTORSPORTS UNVEILS FLAGSHIP OUTLET IN EQUINE PARK, SELANGOR, TRANSFORMING THE AUTOMOTIVE SCENE

ABOUT EV Motorsports

Established in 1994, EV Motorsports originated as a comprehensive vehicle inspection and interchange service. Evolving to meet the dynamic needs of esteemed clients and the automotive industry, the team become a versatile player in the field. Today, EV Motorsports transcend traditional automotive roles, emphasizing green and sustainable mobility.



The services encompass a wide spectrum, including a wrapping shop, car beauty center, and tinted shop specializing in auto window film. The business excels in car wash auto detailing, PUSPAKOM Approved Customer Representative (PAR) services, and used car trading. As VIP car plate dealers, they offer exclusive personalized number plates, ensuring vehicle stands out.



Embracing sustainability, EV Motorsports actively trade Electric Vehicles (EVs) and their accessories, anticipating the future of motoring in Malaysia. The Affiliate Partnerships program enhances the service portfolio, providing comprehensive solutions under one roof.



The company's aims is to become the leading ONE STOP AUTOMOTIVE PLATFORM in Malaysia, delivering seamless and holistic experiences with expertise and dedication.



EV Motorsports' STORY

EV MOTORSPORTS, since 1994, began as a Puspakom inspection management service, evolving into an auto insurance agency, VIP number plate dealer, and more. The wrap shop offers personalized designs, and our paint protection film ensures your car maintains its original allure. Our auto care shop excels in tints, detailing, polishing, and coating.



EV Motorsports' Tints Coating PPF department boasts certifications and awards, reflecting the company's commitment to quality. With a focus on sustainability, EV Motorsports deals with used and recond cars, offers luxury car rental services, and supports EV car owners with charging stations.



Rebranding as a one-stop automotive platform, EV Motorsports served over 1,000,000 car owners since 1994.



EV Motorsports' MISSION

At EV Motorsports, the mission is to be Malaysia's premier comprehensive automotive platform. EV Motorsports aims to deliver unparalleled products and services, embracing innovation, sustainability, and utmost customer satisfaction.



EV Motorsports' VISION

EV Motorsports aspires to be the preferred destination for automotive enthusiasts in Malaysia, offering cutting-edge solutions across conventional and electric vehicles. Through expertise in electric mobility and traditional automotive offerings, the business strives to shape Malaysia's transportation future.



EV Motorsports' CORE VALUES

1.Customer-Centric: Surpassing customer expectations with tailored solutions.



2.Innovation: Embracing novel technologies for cutting-edge solutions.



3.Sustainability: Minimizing the carbon footprint and supporting eco-friendly initiatives.



4.Integrity: Upholding honesty, transparency, and ethical behavior.



5.Expertise: Providing reliable advice and top-notch services.



6.Collaboration: Forging partnerships to create a thriving automotive ecosystem.



7.Continuous Improvement: Enhancing offerings and operations for better service.



EV Motorsports envisions a future where electric mobility assumes a prominent role in Malaysia's automotive landscape, inspiring others to embrace eco-friendly practices. The team is committed to a greener and more prosperous automotive future.



EV Motorsports' MARKETING STRATEGY :

1.Implementation of a robust Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system integrated with the Membership Program to fortify customer engagement and foster brand loyalty.



2.Introduction of a strategic Referral Program, harnessing the potential of word-of-mouth marketing to amplify the customer base while seamlessly managing interactions through CRM.



3.Establishment of an Affiliate Partnership Program, facilitating collaborations with various automotive service centers, encompassing workshops, tire maintenance facilities, and car accessory providers, all streamlined through CRM for efficient management and optimization.



Furthermore, aligning with expansion initiatives, the team is delighted to announce the soft opening of our new flagship outlet at Equine Park, Seri Kembangan, Selangor in December 2023. To mark this significant milestone, EV Motorsports' will be offering a diverse range of incentives and grand prizes. The team warmly invites everyone to join us in this exciting endeavor.

