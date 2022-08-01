EV Technology Group’s Strategic Partner, MOKE International, Launches ‘Casa MOKE’ Flagship Store in Saint-Tropez and Unveils New Website, Integrating an End-to-End MOKE Customer Experience

EV Technology Group’s strategic partner MOKE International opens the doors of new ‘Casa MOKE’ flagship store in Saint-Tropez

New MOKE website launches offering customers in the UK and Europe a personalised MOKE experience online, with cars delivered to an address of their choice

This completes a seamless, online and offline experience for MOKE customers

Electric MOKE on sale now with pre-orders starting from £990 at www.mokeinternational.com

EV Technology Group (NEO:EVTG, OTCQB:EVTGF, DE:B96A) recently reached a definitive agreement to purchase up to 100% of MIL, boosting MIL’s capabilities as it embarks on global expansion with new Electric MOKE

Electric MOKE revives spirit of the 1960s icon for the EV era and futureproofs British automotive brand for next generation

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “EV Technology Group”) (NEO: EVTG, OTCQB: EVTGF, DE: B96A) announces today that its strategic partner MOKE International Limited (“MIL”), working with its distribution partner MOKE France SAS (“MOKE France”), has opened the doors of its new flagship store in its spiritual home, Saint-Tropez, France. Additionally, it has launched a brand-new website offering the unique MOKE experience online, where potential owners across the UK and Europe can configure their Electric MOKE and pay GBP£990 to secure their pre-orders and join the waiting list.

The new website gives customers the freedom to decide between having a new Electric MOKE delivered to a convenient address of their choice, or to collect it in person at Casa MOKE, situated in one of the world’s most glamourous locales.

The original Mini Moke first appeared in 1964 and was embraced by luminaries such as Brigitte Bardot, James Bond and The Beach Boys; driven in glamourous and exclusive locations including the French Riviera. Saint-Tropez quickly became the spiritual home for the MOKE brand, making it the perfect location for the new Casa MOKE flagship store. The newly launched MOKE website offers the same unique MOKE experience for an online audience.





Pictured: Casa MOKE, Saint-Tropez





Pictured: Casa MOKE, Saint-Tropez

EV Technology Group bringing MOKE into the sustainable mobility era

To springboard MOKE International into the electric age and make the Electric MOKE widely available to customers, EV Technology Group, recently agreed to acquire a further 53% of MIL for total transaction value of approximately US$55.1M, and maintain an option to acquire the remaining shares of MIL. It is EV Technology Group’s mission to create and redefine the joy of motoring by electrifying iconic brands. Their investment and expertise will allow the MOKE brand to rapidly expand into global markets.

Unique MOKE experience both online and at Casa MOKE

The Electric MOKE is much more than just an electric vehicle; it’s an emblem of fun and freedom. The culture and ethos behind MOKE is as enduring as the charm of the car itself, making customer experience a crucial element of the purchasing process. The new MOKE International website features a configurator, allowing potential customers to design their own Electric MOKE to their preferred specifications, with a choice of five iconic colours from launch – Granite Grey, Sunlight Yellow, Sunset Orange, Scuba Blue and Wave Blue.

The newly-opened Casa MOKE flagship store in Saint-Tropez offers a bespoke customer experience where they can muse over and experience the Electric MOKE in person, and in the French Riviera, making green, luxurious open top driving a reality.

A network of MOKE partners and agents are being established worldwide to harmonise logistics, sales and aftersales services. In the UK, MOKE International has an exclusive partnership with Hendy Group, a family-run business with over 20 dealerships and servicing facilities located throughout the south of England.

Isobel Dando, CEO of MOKE International, said: “MOKE now offers customers the ease of configuring and purchasing their Electric MOKE online, as well as the intimate experience of the Casa MOKE flagship store. Both the website and Casa MOKE launch focus on creating a personal and simple customer experience. Online orders are delivered to an address of the customer’s choice, and at Casa MOKE customers can enjoy the Electric MOKE for themselves in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere in MOKE’s spiritual home, Saint-Tropez.”

Wouter Witvoet, CEO and founder of EV Technology Group, said: “The MOKE International team have created a seamless user experience, whether you start offline or online. From coming into Casa MOKE and encountering the Electric MOKE first hand, to finalising a purchase with the configurator. The brand is full of joy – and that’s exactly what EV Technology Group wants to achieve when electrifying iconic brands.”

Fully electric. Fully British. Fully MOKE

Production of the Electric MOKE is already underway in England, with first customer deliveries already being fulfilled. Using a 44hp motor and weighing under 800kg, the rear-wheel-drive MOKE covers 0-34mph (0-55kph) in 4.3 seconds and achieves a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). A full charge takes just four hours via a Type 2 port and the Electric MOKE covers up to 80 miles of range on a single charge – enough for four round trips across the Côte d’Azur.

Electric MOKE specifications

Range 120 km* Charge 4 hours Top speed 80 KM/h 0-55 KM/h 4.3 seconds Power 33 kW Battery LITHIUM-ION

*Subject to Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WTLP) testing

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands – and the mission to redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience — acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

About MOKE International

MOKE and the MOKE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MOKE International Limited in the European Union and other territories. MOKE International, a company registered in England, is the only manufacturer of genuine MOKE vehicles worldwide. The mark was acquired from Casti S.p.A. and derives from the original 1964 British Motor Corporation registration. The MOKE is a revitalised, re-engineered version of the iconic Mini Moke that was originally designed by the legendary Sir Alec Issigonis, the designer of the 1959 Mini, and launched in 1964. The Mini Moke was created as a low-cost and easy to maintain recreational and utility vehicle, but it quickly gained cult status in fashionable resorts such as the French Riviera and the Caribbean. It has been driven by Beatles, Bridget Bardot and James Bond alike. MOKE International has brought the Mini Moke into the modern age by integrating up-to-date driving technologies, including full electric power, while remaining faithful to the iconic design which made it a global hit in the 1960s. True to its heritage, MOKEs today are engineered and built in Northamptonshire, England. Production takes place at a 500,000sq ft state-of-the-art facility owned and operated by British automotive manufacturing services company, Fablink Group.

MOKE

MOKE and the MOKE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MOKE International Limited (“MOKE International”) in the European Union and other territories. MOKE International, a company registered in England, is the only manufacturer of genuine MOKE vehicles worldwide. The mark was acquired from Casti S.p.A. and derives from the original 1964 British Motor Corporation registration. MOKE France is the official French licensee. For more information visit: https://mokeinternational.com

