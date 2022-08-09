EV Technology Group Underpins Ambition to Grow With Plans to Open All-New EV Centre of Excellence in Silverstone

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “EV Technology Group”) (OTCQB: EVTGF, NEO: EVTG, DE: B96A), announces today that it has entered into terms with MEPC Silverstone Park (“Silverstone Park”), securing a 90,000 sq ft industrial lease at the historic motoring site. The new facility comprises EV Technology Group’s “EV Centre of Excellence”, and has been constructed by MEPC, and is a part of MEPC’s latest 265,000 sq ft development at Silverstone Park.



This announcement follows the recent announcement of the proposed acquisition by EV Technology Group of Fablink Group Holdings Limited, (“Fablink”), a tier one contract manufacturer in the United Kingdom, who operate seven manufacturing and assembly sites with over 750 employees. Fablink operates its ‘Streamline Automotive’ Division, which services the increasing demand in the U.K. for contract vehicle assembly services, especially in the electric vehicle sector. The new Silverstone facility will allow EV Technology Group and its subsidiaries to rapidly expand electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly capacity, supporting its vision of electrifying iconic brands.

As EV Technology Group looks to expand its house of brands, this state-of-the-art facility will be home to the Company’s electric vehicle engineering and development hub, whilst also providing world class facilities for Streamline Automotive for vehicle assembly and finishing.

Silverstone itself has a rich automotive history - hosting legendary motorsport events like the Formula One. Beyond its history, the site presents an opportunity to take advantage of the large, skilled local labour pool within commuting distance of the site. Silverstone Park is seeing the development of many electric vehicle and technology related businesses, increasing talent density and corporate linkages in the area. For example, the Silverstone Technology Cluster has been formed to support engineering, electronics and software companies in the region as they grow.





Wouter Witvoet, CEO and founder of EV Technology Group, said: “Silverstone has been the home to many iconic motoring stories - and our future electrifying iconic brands here will be part of its next chapter. The site’s location puts us in the heart of the booming UK EV industry, and will allow us to scale manufacture and assembly of electric brands such as the iconic MOKE”.

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with a vision of electrifying iconic brands - the and a mission of redefining the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience — acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

