EV20 Consulting Group Launches Drive Lynx

SYDNEY, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a global pandemic and a climate of heightened cyber vulnerability, a tech start-up is set to disrupt the software as a service market for its comprehensive project management tool, which is built on robust, secure database technology.

The startup, EV20 Consulting Group – www.ev20group.com - boasts 300 years of combined logistics software experience – a solid background for developing a software solution to address today's complex project management challenges.

Drive Lynx is a project management software as a service that will disrupt the SaaS market in three ways:

1. Covers the entire project lifecycle in every package for the management of multiple projects: planning; skillsets; tasks; schedules; quotes; and dashboards – combined with a ticket system

2. Focuses on project resource buy-in (including customers) with easy-to-use software for data input

3. Built on rich MultiValue database technology used by over 300,000 users for its emphasis on security and data integrity.

According to Chris Pearce, executive chairman, EV20 Consulting Group, launching a new product during a pandemic is audacious.

"We are aware that launching a product right now is a risky move. However, the value proposition for Drive Lynx is to minimize the pain points customers are experiencing during this pandemic. Namely, the disruption of project continuity and the new complexities of task allocation and resource availability.

"Furthermore, the remote working uptake during the pandemic has heightened the vulnerability of secure corporate networks, increasing the risk of cyber-attacks.

"In the expected rise of The Project Economy – where every service is considered to have project deliverables and every project is best approached using industry-agnostic methodologies – Drive Lynx is a new solution set to disrupt the entire SaaS market for its unique value proposition," he said.

Watch the 90-second video: https://youtu.be/OAKUM9Vd2ng

EV20 Consulting Group was established to provide products and services within the operations and supply chains of multiple sectors and industries across the globe. A group of industry experts that are focusing on building software systems for the industry as well as consulting to resolve IT or operational issues.

