EVA Air and Points enter into a multi-year partnership to enhance Infinity MileageLands program

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning, Taiwanese carrier, EVA Air, and global leader in loyalty commerce, Points (Nasdaq: PCOM) (TSX: PTS), have entered into a new multi-year collaboration to introduce a series of member benefits that will increase customer engagement and generate additional ancillary revenue streams for the carrier via the Infinity MileageLands program.



The partnership began November 11, 2021 with the introduction of Purchase Miles , which leverages Points’ Buy solution and enables customers to get to their rewards sooner by buying additional miles at a preferential rate. A series of additional loyalty solutions designed to offer members even more utility and value when accruing miles will be introduced in 2022.

EVA Air is also leveraging Points’ industry-leading loyalty marketing expertise and data-driven insights to develop personalized campaigns to the Infinity MileageLands membership base which is expected to drive additional growth for the program.

“EVA Air is glad to collaborate with Points and Collinson and to create various loyalty programs, allowing our members to accumulate miles more easily and get better value from their online purchase,” said EVA President Clay Sun. “By leveraging the 2 partners’ expertise, EVA can extend the loyalty programs into our members’ daily life and increase their engagement opportunities. We are excited about the new programs and the added benefits for our members.”

A further addition as part of the new partnership is EVA Mileage Mall , a market-leading, earning platform powered by Collinson Valuedynamx. Customers can shop their favourite brands online and earn additional miles that are credited to their membership accounts via an integration with Points’ Loyalty Commerce Platform.



Todd Handcock, Asia Pacific President for Collinson said: “Customers expect engaging loyalty programs that are directly relevant to them across a wide range of everyday touchpoints. EVA Mileage Mall powered by Collinson’s Valuedynamx delivers on this by creating a seamless online shopping experience to members, strengthening brand relationships and further driving customer loyalty.”

Rob MacLean, CEO of Points, also welcomed the news, “We are extremely pleased to be partnering with EVA Air for the first time, and renewing our longstanding collaboration with Collinson, to help grow and enhance the overall value of the Infinity MileageLands program. By implementing our loyalty solutions, EVA Air can generate additional membership engagement opportunities together with establishing new revenue streams for the Infinity MileageLands program.”

Jeremy Goh, Regional Director APAC for Points, commented, “We are delighted to be able to add EVA Air to our growing portfolio of loyalty program partners within the APAC region. Our 20+ years of loyalty experience and marketing expertise has been proven to bring revenue growth for loyalty programs worldwide, and we're excited to be implementing these solutions now for EVA Air to help accelerate their post pandemic recovery.”

With this new collaboration, EVA joins close to 60 of the world’s most well known loyalty programs who already leverage Points' best-in-class loyalty solutions. For more information on how Points can help loyalty programs unlock their full potential, visit Points.com.

About EVA Air

EVA Air is a Star Alliance member and is one of 11 SKYTRAX-rated 5-Star airlines worldwide. It also ranked 7th among the SKYTRAX World’s Top 10 Airlines and secured additional spots in SKYTRAX’s top 10 for Best Economy Class Onboard Catering, Best Business Class Airlines, World’s Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness, World’s Best Airport Services and more. It won a spot in Condé Nast Traveler ’s prestigious 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards for the Top 10 Airlines in the World and Travel + Leisure readers voted it in the Top-10 International Airlines . TripAdvisor recognized it among the “ Top 10 Airlines – World ” and awarded it top spots in four more categories in its Travelers’ Choice Awards for Airlines while it also earned a place in AirlineRatings.com ’s “ Best of the Best ” World’s Best Airlines 2021 after similarly high ratings for safety and COVID compliance in January.

The carrier was established in 1989 as Taiwan’s first privately owned international airline. It is part of the respected Evergreen Group and a sister company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to over 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America where gateways are Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver. Travelers can learn more about EVA destinations, schedules and services or book and buy tickets at www.evaair.com .

About Collinson Valuedynamx

Collinson Valuedynamx helps travel loyalty programmes, financial institutions, merchants and retailers drive higher commercial growth by connecting them with the right partners while incentivising customer spend and engagement through points earning and redemption, tailored offers and rewards across a wide range of categories.

This delivers mutually valuable, long-term relationships, improving loyalty programme and currency engagement, driving card preference for financial institutions and increasing sales for retailers and merchants. These sustainable commerce networks expand brand reach and visibility, driving up the value and relevance of customer programmes and increasing partners’ share of wallet.

About Collinson

Collinson is a global leader in the provision of traveller experiences including airport lounge access and medical and security assistance and travel medical services. Collinson’s traveller experiences include the world’s leading airport lounge and experiences programme, Priority Pass, as well as travel insurance, identity assistance, flight delay, international health and travel risk management solutions.

The Collinson Group has over 2,000 employees operating out of 17 locations globally, all working to deliver a broad range of traveller experiences that ensure the safety, welfare and comfort of 55 million people as they travel for business and leisure around the world. Its travel medical and security assistance business unit has more than 55 years’ experience in the delivery of international medical assistance and emergency care, including the handling of pandemics such as Ebola, Zika and the coronavirus. Last year alone, The Collinson Group responded to over 95,000 emergency calls, managed over 40,000 medical cases and conducted over 3,000 aero-medical evacuations across the 170 countries it serves. We work with clients including: American Express, Cathay Pacific, CBA, Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa.

About Points International

Points (TSX: PTS) (NASDAQ: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

For more information, visit Points.com .

