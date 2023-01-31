Evans VFO Announces the Release of New Book: "The Billionaire Tax Solution: How To Legally Pay ZERO Taxes Like The Ultra-Affluent" by Larry Evans

In this brief but powerful book, Evans reveals cutting edge insights traditionally available only to billionaires and Fortune 500 companies. He shares advanced tax planning strategies that individuals can use to legally pay zero taxes like the ultra-wealthy.

Evans VFO is pleased to formally announce the release of "The Billionaire Tax Solution: How To Legally Pay ZERO Taxes Like The Ultra-Affluent", a new book written by Larry Evans.

The book is geared toward those facing a capital gain of $5 million or more from the sale of their business, real estate, crypto or other appreciated assets; business owners earning $1 million plus of adjusted gross income (AGI); those looking to sell their company within the next five years; and advisors to high-net-worth business owners including CPAs and financial advisors.

"With this book, you’ll finally get the inside scoop on how to pay significantly less in taxes while staying 100% within the bounds of the law,” according to Evans.

You can get a copy of the book by going to https://thebillionairetaxsolutionbook.com/

About the Author

Larry Evans has been helping business owners achieve their financial goals for over 40 years. He specializes in advanced tax planning, enhancing profitability, cash flow, and business evaluation. Larry is well-versed in working with companies of all sizes, from start-ups to the Fortune 50 such as Nike, Boeing, and The Gap. For questions or requests for interviews with Larry Evans please contact Larry Evans at 480-573-9011 or levans@evansvfo.com

