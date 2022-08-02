Eventbrite Welcomes Sapna Nair as Managing Director and VP of Engineering in India

SAN FRANCISCO and HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), a global experience technology platform, today announced it has hired Sapna Nair as Managing Director and VP of Engineering in India. Reporting directly to Vivek Sagi, Eventbrite's Chief Technology Officer, Sapna will lead the team of world-class product, design and engineering talent in India to help deliver on Eventbrite's ambitious technical vision and high-growth business strategy.

Sapna Nair is Eventbrite's first leadership hire in India and joins the company with more than 25 years of experience in scaling teams and building high-performing engineering organizations from the ground up. She has deep roots in India's business environment. She previously chaired the Intuit Women's Network and was a speaker at the Grace Hopper Conference in India, which connects thousands of women in technology globally. Most recently, Sapna served as a Senior Director of Software Engineering and Site Leader at Groupon.

"I am thrilled to welcome Sapna to the Eventbrite team. Her customer-centric and innovative approach, deep understanding of technology platforms and track record of building global engineering organizations will be invaluable as we accelerate our recruiting efforts, continue to scale Eventbrite globally, and build more best-in-class products to empower our creators and delight consumers," said Vivek Sagi, Chief Technology Officer at Eventbrite.

"Eventbrite has built a phenomenal ecosystem that powers event creators all over the world to cultivate connection, build community, and scale their businesses. I look forward to leading Eventbrite's expansion, accelerating growth, product innovation and customer success in India by leveraging the world class engineering talent available in India," said Sapna Nair. "I am excited to join the team and drive impact for our global customers by providing them with the best self-service solutions that match the uniqueness of the live experiences they create."

The hiring of Sapna Nair underscores the company's commitment to delivering a strong product portfolio for its global customers. Eventbrite's employees are inspired by a mission that matters: to bring the world together through live experiences. Over 800 "Britelings" around the world are dedicated to building a platform that makes it easy to create and consume any kind of event.

About Eventbrite:

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences.

