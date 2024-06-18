EventCHI Raises Over €1.6 in Seed Funding to Revolutionize Event Technology

EventCHI, a Dutch startup company at the forefront of event technology, proudly announces the successful closure of a €1.6+ million seed funding round. The raised funds will fuel the expansion of its AI and blockchain-powered platform, enhancing event experiences worldwide.

—

EventCHI, based in the Netherlands and operating worldwide, is redefining the landscape of event technology. By seamlessly integrating AI and blockchain, EventCHI offers a unified platform for cashless payments, NFT ticketing, and intelligence. The firm’s prime offering consists of the CHI App for visitors and staff, the CHI POS app for event payments, doorsale tickets, and token top-ups to maximize ticket sales, and the CHI Backstage App for event management, all suited to various stakeholder roles and integrated on one platform.

EventCHI’s technology bridges the gap between event visitors and events, ensuring smooth engagement and maximizing revenue for stakeholders.

“Our mission is to bridge the technology gap between visitors and events,” said Nick van der Meij, CEO of EventCHI. “With this funding, we are ready to extend our platform, grow our team, supercharge sales, and develop more AI agents to join our AI workforce, driving significant market growth,” Nick continued.

EventCHI stands out for its versatile and robust features tailored to meet the dynamic needs of venues and festivals of any size, ensuring smooth operations, satisfied attendees, and increased revenues. The platform supports cashless payments through QR and NFC wristbands linked to users’ wallets in the mobile or web app, allowing for seamless transactions and real-time insights into spending.

EventCHI offers NFT ticketing, providing secure and fraud-proof ticketing on the blockchain complete with a ticket marketplace for instant transfers or resales. The self-service portal facilitates seamless organization and real-time financial analytics, down to sales per bar or bartender. Additionally, the platform’s vendor revenue distribution enables organizers to set predefined rules for on-site vendors, such as commission on sales or fixed fees, with instant and automatic distribution of commissions between vendor and organizer wallets.

Committed to reshaping the landscape of event planning, finances, and logistics, EventCHI is harnessing artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies to empower events across all compass points. With over €1.6 million in seed funding acquired, the company is preparing to expand its AI workforce. They aim to transform the world of events with AI agents, each functioning with the precision and harmony of an ant colony.

EventCHI set its sights on becoming the global leader in event technology. With bespoke software, blockchain tech, and a forward-thinking approach, the firm is making strides toward its mission and is already empowering numerous event organizers to provide more value for their visitors.

“We operate on a global scale, focusing on user experiences to ensure seamless engagement at events,” Nick van der Meij added. “This funding round will allow us to further develop our blockchain-based platform for events and expand our AI workforce, transforming how events are managed and experienced.”

In the wake of the successful seed funding round, EventCHI is excited to announce the Series A funding round, starting in the upcoming months. Investors interested in participating can apply for the waitlist by contacting EventCHI.

EventCHI’s mission is to push the envelope for engagement, accessibility, and the overall visitor journey. More information about EventCHI is available on the company’s official website.



Contact Info:

Name: Nick van der Meij

Email: Send Email

Organization: EventCHI

Website: https://chi.app/



