The Events Network brings Christmas Cheer to Kwon Eun Bi fans in Singapore with a virtual meet and greet on 18 December 2021

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 26 November 2021 - The Events Network (TEN) , a brand experience company, in partnership with Connected Stage, brings Christmas cheer to Singapore fans of Korean superstar Kwon Eun Bi via a virtual meet and greet on 18 December 2021. Lucky AIA Singapore customers will get a chance to participate in her first global online fan meeting <WELCOME TO EUNBI LAND: OPEN THE DOOR >, a fairytale universe inspired by Alice in Wonderland, right at their virtual doorstep.









Kwon Eun Bi, former leader of IZ*ONE, made her solo debut in August with her first mini-album, "OPEN". She proved her global popularity on iTunes TOP K-POP, ranking No. 1 in Hong Kong and Singapore and No. 2 in 14 countries, including the United States, Thailand, Australia, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Japan.

<WELCOME TO EUNBI LAND: OPEN THE DOOR> is Kwon Eun Bi's highly anticipated first global online fan meeting. Fans will be treated to an exciting Christmas surprise of colourful live performances, fun games and get a chance to interact with the superstar in real-time.

In Singapore, the online fan meeting is produced and planned by TEN in partnership with Connected Stage. It will be broadcast live through AIA Singapore and hosted by YJ Partners and KT seezn, exclusively provided by seezn and Olleh TV in Korea. Global fans can be seen on KAVECON, while Japan is broadcasted exclusively on Mahocast.

Mr Eric Kwan, Managing Director of TEN, says, "It is an honour to bring a superstar like Kwon Eun Bi to meet Singapore fans in her first-ever global online fan meeting. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with AIA Singapore to help them celebrate their brand purpose of helping millions of people live healthier, longer, better lives."

Mr Chin Chung Wen, Chief Distribution Officer of AIA Singapore, added, "AIA Singapore is pleased to bring this virtual meeting with Kwon Eun Bi for her Singapore fans. We would like to thank our customers for their support, spread positivity and cheer during this festive season and inspire them to continue to take charge of their health and happiness."

Details are as follows:

Title: <WELCOME TO EUNBI LAND: OPEN THE DOOR>

Day/Date: Saturday, 18 December 2021

Time: 6:00 pm (Singapore Time)

AIA Pre-entrance: 5:40 pm (Singapore Time)

Tickets: Available exclusively through AIA Insurance Representatives or register

Contact your local AIA Insurance Representative or https://aiagency.com.sg/fans on a first come first served basis. Stand to win a limited number of memorabilia such as autographed mobile phone covers during the AIA pre-entrance at 5:40 pm (before the fan meeting)!

AIA Singapore will also draw 20 lucky winners who registered for this event on the following dates:

7 December 2021 @ 2pm (Singapore Time) 8 December 2021 @ 2 pm (Singapore Time) 10 lucky winners, will be picked to appear on the Fan Meeting Video Wall on 18 December! 10 lucky winners will get to WIN a 'backstage pass' experience on a 1-to-1 video call with Eun Bi after the fan meeting on 18 December!

To find out if you are one of the lucky winners, check here for more details. The organiser will contact you after the draws.

About The Events Network

Founded in 2013, The Events Network is a brand experience and events company that provides turnkey solution-oriented ideas that deliver aware-winning brand experiences that meets clients objectives with measurable ROI. TEN has a strong global presence across Singapore, Thailand, China, South Korea, Australia, Asia Pacific, Middle East (Dubai) and Europe (Barcelona), offering complete in-house creative event management services, 2D and 3D graphic design, AR and VR content development, audio-visual production services, app development, artiste management, customised product design, rental of equipment and event management for sales kick-offs, conferences, incentive trips, venue and destination management, MICE, product launches, gala dinners, as well as groundbreaking ceremonies in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, Vietnam, China, South Korea, Japan, Spain and the Middle East.





