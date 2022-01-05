The ever-popular DISNEY IN CONCERT is back. Priority bookings for tickets are now available exclusively on Trip.com

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, DISNEY IN CONCERT: A MAGICAL CELEBRATION 2022 will premiere in Hong Kong at the Kowloonbay International Trade and Exhibition Centre, with four live performances conducted from 30 April to 1 May. Priority bookings for tickets are now available exclusively on Trip.com.

Through this concert, Disney fans of all ages will be able to lose themselves in the most magical musical pieces from Disney's all-time favorite movies, while experiencing the world of A Magical Celebration.

Priority booking is open from 1 January to 6 February, with Trip.com offering you the chance to reserve the best seats, with no handling fee, and a 5% discount for the first 200 bookings. Tickets are available from HK$266, with an additional HK$50 off for Mastercard payments over HK$500. Learn more about the event and purchase your tickets now.



For event details and ticketing information, please visit: https://hk.trip.com/things-to-do/detail/37678423/?language=HK&locale=en_hk

DISNEY IN CONCERT: A MAGICAL CELEBRATION 2022 will be orchestrated by the one and only HKSW Symphony Orchestra, helmed by renowned conductor Fung Ka Hing. The orchestra will lead the audience into an exciting new world through the perfect synchronization of original clips and music from iconic Disney movies. Derived from some of the most famous movie scores ever – Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Aladdin, The Lion King and Mulan, the musical program explores many of Walt Disney's stories and characters through memorable melodies.

Be transported on an enchanting journey as we awaken a little mermaid who longs to be human, a brave warrior who strives to bring honour to her family, sisters warming a frozen relationship and many more. A Magical Celebration awaits. Grab your tickets today and be the guest of DISNEY IN CONCERT.