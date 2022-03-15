Evercare Group launches Evercare Foundation to help bridge the gap in inequality in healthcare

- The Foundation will provide long-term solutions to improve healthcare access in Africa and South Asia, while contributing to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Evercare Group today announced the launch of the Evercare Foundation, a non-profit organization working towards equitable health for all and the development of more resilient health systems across the low- and middle-income countries in Africa and South Africa.

The Foundation will serve as the philanthropic arm of the Evercare Group and will build on the footprint of Evercare Group of 29 hospitals, 13 clinics, 88 diagnostic centres and have access to 11,400 caregivers, serving over 3.3 million people in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Kenya.

Speaking at the 18th Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD), Massimiliano Colella, CEO of Evercare said: "The Foundation presents another key avenue through which we can continue to deliver meaningful change and positive impact to traditionally underserved communities. Through focused partnerships and deliberate investments, the Evercare Foundation will continue to build sustainable development across our areas of operation."

Low- and middle-income countries continue to suffer from insufficient investment in healthcare, leading to often highly strained and burdened systems that are unable to keep up with demands of patients, especially in these times of the pandemic. According to the World Bank, if current trends continue, up to 5 billion people will be unable to access health care by 2030 with 56% of the population lacking sufficient health-care coverage in rural areas globally.

Joumana Atwani, Director of Evercare Foundation said: "The Foundation is driven by an ambition to create long-term positive social change for vulnerable communities who have a fundamental right to good health and wellbeing. Through the Evercare Foundation, we aim to focus on communities who have limited or no access to quality healthcare.''

To realize our vision of 'a world with equitable health for all', the Foundation will primarily focus on women and children – with priority being on women and girls' adolescent health and wellbeing, including ante and post-natal care, screening for non-communicable diseases such as breast and cervical cancer. In children's health, the Foundation will focus on treatment and rehabilitation for congenital birth defects and trauma related conditions and children related disease prevention and immunization.

One example of the Foundation's focus on supporting children is the story of baby Alvin, a 10-month-old baby from Kenya who suffers from down syndrome and was admitted to Evercare's Nairobi Women's Hospital with a severe chest infection. The Foundation leveraged the Group's integrated medical corridor and was transferred to Care Hospital in India for life saving open-heart surgery, free of charge. We are pleased to report that baby Alvin's operation was a complete success, and he is doing well.

Another example is of 5-year-old Abdul Rehman from Pakistan, who was born with congenital deafness and whose family could not afford the treatment. Surgeons at Evercare Hospital Lahore successfully inserted a cochlear implant free of cost and now Abdul can hear for the time and able to attend school.

The Foundation will equally invest in initiatives related to human resources in health and leveraging the Evercare Group's integrated healthcare corridor to strengthen health systems by supporting clinical trials and complex healthcare cases across borders.

About the Evercare Foundation

The Evercare Foundation is an independent philanthropic organization established to support the impact driven initiatives of the Evercare Group. The Foundation provides vulnerable communities with equitable access to quality healthcare and create long term positive social change.

The priority areas of the Foundation are vulnerable communities in low and middle-income countries, with a primary focus on women and children who are marginalized by health and socio-economic inequities.

About the Evercare Group

The Evercare Group believes access to healthcare is a fundamental right and invests in emerging markets to bring private, quality-driven healthcare to meet the needs of local people.

Evercare has responded to a global challenge to ensure well-being at all ages is provided to those living in emerging markets as a pillar to support sustainable economic development. With this, the Group is leading the way in transforming the traditional healthcare model through its integrated cross-continents platform, its impact-driven model, and quality-driven hospitals.

The Evercare Group operates as an integrated healthcare delivery platform in emerging markets across Africa and South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, and Nigeria.

Evercare is wholly owned by the Evercare Health Fund, a US $1bn emerging markets healthcare fund managed by TPG and backed by its global impact investing platform TPG Rise. The Evercare Health Fund is comprised of the world's leading impact investors and global development finance institutions.