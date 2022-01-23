EverEarn Platform Launches, Aims To Pay Highest BUSD Rewards Ratio

During the presale phase, users are also given the opportunity to get “1 of 60 limited edition of EverEarn Pre-Sale NFTs.”

The EverEarn team is excited to announce its upcoming presale for their token which is specifically designed to generate more income for investors.

The EverEarn coin ($EARN) is a Binance Smart Chain blockchain platform that was created to distribute wealth to investors by providing them with the highest BUSD rewards ratio.

EverEarn Mission

The business-savvy EverEarn team is about to explode across the crypto-verse with a token offering and business model approach that truly prioritizes holders’ finances. The setup to ensure the highest ratio of BUSD rewards being paid to holders is beautiful;

- 15% of the initial token supply burned at launch

- An additional 5 million tokens burned per day, every day.

- Team wallets are capped at a tiny 5% of the total supply.

- Locked liquidity, liquidity pooling, and CEX wallets are excluded from rewards distribution.

The EverEarn model ensures that the BUSD reward ratio to holders continues to increase on a daily basis, but the team doesn’t stop there.

The EverEarn team’s business approach is also setting a new aggressive standard for investor dApp tools. The swap is already available prior to launch, with staking, pooling and NFT minting to be delivered within the first 4-6 weeks of launch, making EverEarn highly attractive even without the massive rewards protentional.

EverEarn has a total tax of 15% on all buys, sells and transfers, with 11% in BUSD rewards, 2% to liquidity and buyback and burn functions, and 2% to marketing.

Pre-Sale Phase

During the presale phase, users are also given the opportunity to get “1 of 60 limited edition of EverEarn Pre-Sale NFTs.” That’s in addition to the airdrop contest where 150 users will share 2 billion Earn tokens (currently worth roughly $140 to each winner).

The passive BUSD income potential is massive for EARN holders; one BNB of EARN during the presale will get you approximately $145 a day in BUSD, with trading volumes of only $1 million. The team is already double KYC’d, double audited, and fully doxed. This is one token you seriously don’t want to miss out on.

Audit: https://github.com/Tech-Audit/Smart-Contract-Audits/blob/main/TECHAUDIT_EVEREARN.pdf

Pinksale presale with KYC: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0xE32451C2490454718A1058604c2D2992C70119E4?chain=BSC

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theEverEarn

Telegram: https://t.me/EverEarnOfficial

Website: https://everearn.net/

