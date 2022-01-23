EverEarn Platform Launches, Aims To Pay Highest BUSD Rewards Ratio

During the presale phase, users are also given the opportunity to get “1 of 60 limited edition of EverEarn Pre-Sale NFTs.”
The EverEarn team is excited to announce its upcoming presale for their token which is specifically designed to generate more income for investors.
The EverEarn coin ($EARN) is a Binance Smart Chain blockchain platform that was created to distribute wealth to investors by providing them with the highest BUSD rewards ratio.
EverEarn Mission
The business-savvy EverEarn team is about to explode across the crypto-verse with a token offering and business model approach that truly prioritizes holders’ finances. The setup to ensure the highest ratio of BUSD rewards being paid to holders is beautiful;
- 15% of the initial token supply burned at launch
- An additional 5 million tokens burned per day, every day.
- Team wallets are capped at a tiny 5% of the total supply.
- Locked liquidity, liquidity pooling, and CEX wallets are excluded from rewards distribution.
The EverEarn model ensures that the BUSD reward ratio to holders continues to increase on a daily basis, but the team doesn’t stop there.
The EverEarn team’s business approach is also setting a new aggressive standard for investor dApp tools. The swap is already available prior to launch, with staking, pooling and NFT minting to be delivered within the first 4-6 weeks of launch, making EverEarn highly attractive even without the massive rewards protentional.
EverEarn has a total tax of 15% on all buys, sells and transfers, with 11% in BUSD rewards, 2% to liquidity and buyback and burn functions, and 2% to marketing.
Pre-Sale Phase
During the presale phase, users are also given the opportunity to get “1 of 60 limited edition of EverEarn Pre-Sale NFTs.” That’s in addition to the airdrop contest where 150 users will share 2 billion Earn tokens (currently worth roughly $140 to each winner).
The passive BUSD income potential is massive for EARN holders; one BNB of EARN during the presale will get you approximately $145 a day in BUSD, with trading volumes of only $1 million. The team is already double KYC’d, double audited, and fully doxed. This is one token you seriously don’t want to miss out on.
Audit: https://github.com/Tech-Audit/Smart-Contract-Audits/blob/main/TECHAUDIT_EVEREARN.pdf
Pinksale presale with KYC: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0xE32451C2490454718A1058604c2D2992C70119E4?chain=BSC
Social Media Handles:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theEverEarn
Telegram: https://t.me/EverEarnOfficial
Contact Info:
Name: Dave Rahman
Email: Send Email
Organization: EverEarn
Address: Toronto, Canada
Website: https://everearn.net/
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/everearn-platform-launches-aims-to-pay-highest-busd-rewards-ratio/89061221
Release ID: 89061221