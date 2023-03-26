Everest Business Funding Shares David Parker’s Customer Testimonial

Putting customers first is what alternative finance option organization Everest Business Funding does best. Small business clients like Parkers Country Corner True Value Hardware can attest to the organization’s outstanding customer care and service.

The revenue-based funding organization Everest Business Funding finds joy in being small business owners’ most trusted partner. With a team of small business experts who put care at the forefront of client relations, taking care of business financial needs has never been so accessible, seamless, and simple- just ask one of Everest Business Funding’s clients, Parkers Country Corner True Value Hardware.



David Parker, the owner of Parker’s Country Corner True Value Hardware, works in rural Garland County, Arkansas. His small business is the only one of its kind within about a ten-mile radius. Like many others, his business struggles started when the global pandemic hit, and supply chain issues shortly followed, making the next couple of years rain tough on business operations. Not being able to get all of the supplies needed while dealing with long lead times with receiving orders made it difficult for Parker’s Country Corner to stay afloat.



“Businesses in communities like this can thrive as long we are able to get the supplies that we need,” commented Parker.



Parker’s Country Corner was able to have the funds that it needed ready in the business’ bank account within 48 hours, thanks to Everest Business Funding’s help. The funding provided by Everest Business Funding gave room for Parker’s Country Corner to hit savings deadlines with early orders and reach outside of normal suppliers to buy in bulk, stock up the store, and be assured that customers started getting the supplies they needed faster.



“With Everest Business Funding, they look for ways to be able to help you from a confident standpoint knowing that they realize that I have a business that has opportunity, has room for growth: ‘What can we do to help you grow?’ So from that standpoint, Everest Business Funding helped tremendously,” said Parker.



Everest Business Funding strives to help relieve small business owners so that they can focus on business growth by providing business owners with working capital. Parker recalls his gratitude towards having Everest Business Funding’s services as an option to aid in keeping his business above deep water. He said that if he had turned to conventional banking methods with his hometown bank during his time of need, his window would have closed before being approved and funded.



“I don’t know what I would have done without [Everest Business Funding], to be honest. The quickness of being able to get the funding is just- there are no words to say what that means. It not only helped us as a business, but it helped our customers,” Parker stated.



To explore more customer testimonials to hear how Everest Business Funding is elevating small business operations, visit https://www.everestbusinessfunding.com/customer-stories/.



About Everest Business Funding



Everest Business Funding provides alternative finance options and revenue-based funding to small business owners. They serve a diverse pool of businesses, from healthcare to retail, to help them obtain working capital to grow, buy inventory, launch marketing campaigns, or hire staff. Everest Business Funding’s clients are treated with respect and receive high-quality guidance and service from its professionals.



