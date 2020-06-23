Everest Medicines Announces Positive Results of In Vitro Study of Xerava™ (eravacycline) Against Human Mycoplasmas

Xerava demonstrated greater potency against a select group of mycoplasma species in comparison to four other antimicrobials



Data suggest Xerava may provide alternative treatment option for some respiratory infections caused by drug susceptible and resistant mycoplasmas

SHANGHAI, China, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Medicines, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced results from an in vitro study in which eravacycline (marketed as Xerava™ in the US and EU) demonstrated markedly greater potency against drug susceptible and resistant mycoplasmas than tetracycline, azithromycin, moxifloxacin, and clindamycin. These results suggest Xerava merits further clinical study as a potential therapeutic option to macrolides and existing antibiotics for the treatment of some respiratory infections caused by human mycoplasmas.

Findings from the study are published in the June 2020 journal issue of Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (AAC). The paper, entitled “In Vitro Activities of Eravacycline and Other Antimicrobial Agents Against Human Mycoplasmas and Ureaplasmas” is available online here .

Xerava, along with four other antimicrobials – tetracycline, azithromycin, moxifloxacin, and clindamycin – were evaluated for in vitro potency against a select group of Mycoplasma as well as Ureaplasma species, which are known as atypical pathogens. Susceptibility testing showed that, in addition to greater potency, Xerava demonstrated minimal inhibitory concentrations (MICs) of less than 0.25 µg/ml in almost all 134 isolates tested, including 37 macrolide-, tetracycline-, and/or fluoroquinolone-resistant organisms.

“These types of atypical pathogens are known to play an important role in the cause of respiratory diseases such as bronchitis, and are one of the leading causes of community-acquired pneumonia in China and other Asian countries,” said Sunny Zhu, Chief Medical Officer for Infectious Diseases at Everest Medicines. “In addition to the therapeutic limitations and risks associated with currently available antibiotics, significant increases in the prevalence of drug resistant and MDR Gram-negative bacteria highlight the serious need for new and innovative medicines across infectious respiratory diseases. We look forward to advancing clinical development of Xerava as we work to bring this important therapeutic option to patients in China and Greater Asia.”

About Xerava™ (eravacycline)

Xerava™ is a novel, fully synthetic, broad-spectrum parenteral antibiotic of the tetracycline class that has shown broad in vitro activity against Gram-negative pathogens that have acquired multidrug resistance (MDR) and are prevalent in China. Xerava is currently approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) in the US and EU. The Company received approval in Singapore for eravacycline in cIAI in April 2020. The Company is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial in China for cIAI to support regulatory approval to launch in China. Xerava was licensed from Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit https://www.xerava.com/ .

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eight potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late stage clinical development. The Company’s therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. Currently, four assets are in clinical trials designed for registration in China and two additional assets will start registrational trials in 2020. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com .

