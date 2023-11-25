EverGlade Consulting's Eric Jia-Sobota Unveils Crucial Insights: His Top 5 Considerations for Securing BARDA Funding

By Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder EverGlade Consulting

—

Pursuing a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services office, can be a significant opportunity for businesses and researchers in the biomedical field. BARDA plays a critical role in the development and procurement of medical countermeasures (MCMs), such as vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostic tools, especially for public health emergencies. Here are the top five things to consider when pursuing a BARDA contract:

1. Alignment with BARDA’s Mission and Priorities

Understanding BARDA’s Focus: BARDA primarily supports the development of MCMs for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats, pandemic influenza, and emerging infectious diseases. Prospective contractors need to ensure their product or service aligns with these focus areas.

Public Health Impact: Proposals that demonstrate a clear potential to address public health needs, particularly in emergency scenarios, are more likely to be successful.

2. Regulatory Compliance and Product Development Stages

Navigating Regulatory Pathways: Understanding the regulatory landscape, including the FDA approval process, is critical. Products in advanced stages of development with a clear path to FDA approval are often more attractive to BARDA.

Clinical Trials and Evidence: Strong clinical trial data and evidence of efficacy and safety can significantly strengthen a proposal.

3. Innovative Solutions and Technology

Technological Innovation: BARDA seeks innovative solutions that can improve the response to health emergencies. This can include novel formulations, advanced manufacturing processes, or groundbreaking diagnostic tools.

Scalability and Rapid Response: The ability to scale up production rapidly in an emergency is a key consideration. Proposals should demonstrate scalability and flexibility in manufacturing and distribution.

4. Financial Stability and Cost-Effectiveness

Budget Justification: A detailed and realistic budget that outlines costs and demonstrates fiscal responsibility is essential. BARDA contracts are often substantial in size, and the agency needs assurance that funds will be managed effectively.

Cost-Effectiveness: Proposals that offer value for money, considering the potential public health impact, are more likely to be favored.

5. Partnerships and Collaborative Efforts

Leveraging Partnerships: Collaborations with other entities, such as academic institutions, industry partners, or non-profits, can enhance a proposal's strength. These partnerships can bring additional expertise, resources, and perspectives.

Global and Domestic Collaboration: Demonstrating the ability to work effectively both domestically and globally, especially in response to international public health emergencies, can be a decisive factor.

Conclusion

Securing a contract with BARDA requires a thorough understanding of their priorities, a strong and innovative proposal, regulatory insight, financial acumen, and the ability to collaborate effectively. By focusing on these key areas, applicants can increase their chances of successfully partnering with BARDA to develop critical medical countermeasures that safeguard public health.

