Everise bets big in Asia

Everise announces plans to launch a Digital Innovation Hub in Singapore and add 700 jobs in Malaysia, Japan, and Singapore by the end of the year

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, a US-based global customer experience company, announces plans to open a Digital CX Innovation Center in Singapore. Along with focused investments in Malaysia and Japan, Everise plans to add a total of 700 jobs by the end of the year.



Sudhir Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Everise

Everise has experienced strong revenue CAGR growth of 33% over the last 3 years and will employ 15,000 people globally in 7 countries by the end of 2021. Everise previously operated in Malaysia and Japan in a joint-venture, but Everise exited the joint-venture on August 26, 2021 to drive the business itself.

Everise has already recruited 300 native Asian language speakers in Kuala Lumpur and Japan to support its multinational technology clients, and this will grow to 600 by the end of the year. In Japan, Everise is pioneering the work-at-home as a service model.

In Singapore, Everise will establish a Digital CX Innovation Center, for high-growth companies in the Southeast Asian region, as well as to service its US-based clients that wish to economically scale omnichannel customer experiences in Asia. For example, using Everise's proprietary exage™ technology ecosystem, Everise can pair its integrated Automation and Artificial Intelligence solutions with hybrid customer support services to deliver an agile solution that optimizes both people and technology to deliver customer experiences.

"Over the past three years we have seen the opportunity to expand our services in Asia. Companies that are rapidly growing and new market entrants have demand to deliver innovative, multilingual brand experiences," says Everise founder and CEO, Sudhir Agarwal. "We also intend to open a first-of-its-kind center for innovation for our regional clients in Singapore in the last quarter of 2021."

Singapore is a greenfield project, and the company plans to employ 100 Singaporeans by the end of the year and 400 by the end of 2022.

Over the past two years, Everise has received a great deal of peer recognition in the form of multiple awards lauding their technology, people-first culture, and business management strategy. Founder and CEO Sudhir Agarwal has been named Executive of the Year and Outstanding Leader in several prominent awards schemes, as well as Business Insiders Top 100 People Transforming Business.

Everis is also an employer of choice, receiving the highest rating in the industry on employee review website Glassdoor.

Everise is a global technology-enabled customer experience firm with expertise in healthcare and technology industries. The Company's unique approach combines customer and technical support services with AI, robotic process automation, analytics, and secure cloud-based technology. Some of the world's most loved brands have products and services that are perfected, protected, supported, and sold by Everise. To learn more visit: https://weareeverise.com/

