Everise Hiring 1,200 Healthcare Insurance Agents

Hiring provides full-time work-from-home employment opportunities in 35 states that support leading US healthcare insurers

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise , the next generation customer experience (CX) service provider, is hiring 1,200 new employees to work in licensed health insurance roles to support three leading healthcare insurers in the United States. Hiring will take place across 35 US states, with particular focus in Tucson, Arizona; Twin Falls, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nevada; Tahlequah, Oklahoma; and Austin, Texas. The positions are full time and employees will use Everise's proprietary and secure desktop platform to build their careers working at home .



Two of Everise's work-from-home Champions, Christina Hackwell and Jim Peterson.

"Everise is scaling up its healthcare insurance policy sales team. In 2020, licensed agents at Everise sold almost 70,000 healthcare insurance policies(1)," said Dave Palmer, president, Everise.

Palmer added, "For individuals who want to enter, or re-enter the workforce, and wish to build a career, this is an ideal opportunity to join a rapidly growing company. For the right candidates, if they do not already possess a license to sell healthcare insurance, Everise will sponsor their training and licensing. We simply want people to join us who are great at delivering customer service."

Everise will pay for preferred candidates to undertake training and licensing, which is conducted through the College of Insurance (COI) and ExamFX. Once licensed, employees will receive a full-time job, a competitive wage, and a comprehensive benefits package. Prospective employees will be offered mentorship and can tap subject matter experts to support their efforts at attaining a license. Experts help with tips and tricks, flash cards, or can act as study partners for state exam preparation. All costs for the exam, including fingerprinting and license application fees and training materials are covered by Everise.

Lauded for its people-first culture(2), Everise hires based on psychographics rather than demographics. The company celebrates diversity and incubates innovative ideas that arise from internal teams. Everise offers an ideal environment to build a career.

"Everise makes me feel valued, I don't feel like just a body filling a seat. They make sure I have all the tools and training I need to be the best at my job. There is a lot of advancement available within the company. When I have a problem, either personal or work related, I always have the support needed to overcome any issue. Working from home during this pandemic has not only made life easier but has kept my family safe," says a Customer Service Representative for Everise in Tucson, Arizona on the Everise Glassdoor page.

For insurers, Everise offers a platform to deliver the manpower, security, and omnichannel interaction, along with the real-time metrics of agent performance needed to scale their business rapidly and economically.

"Through our ownership of C3 Insurance Agency, Inc, we serviced the needs of over 90 million Americans over the past decade," says Palmer. "We are licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and ensure full compliance with each state's regulatory practices."

"Our proprietary Desktop-as-a-Service has multi-layered security solutions which enables us to recruit all over the country, and enables our agents to flexibly work remotely," he added.

NOTES TO EDITORS





Everise acquired the C3 Insurance Agency, Inc., which is licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia . For the past 10 years, and under the Everise umbrella, C3 has mediated interactions regarding healthcare to service over 90 million Americans. As an Insurance Agency, C3 maintains or renews its licenses according to state regulations, led by Everise's Designated Responsible Licensed Producer, who is also licensed in each state. This configuration ensures meticulous compliance with each state's unique regulations. Everise has been recognized as a top workplace, including recently being named Top 100 Workplaces with the Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives in 2021 by Mogul, The Stevies American Business Awards in 2019 and 2020, and Inspiring Workplace Awards 2021 for North America (Gold level). Dave Palmer , president of Everise, is available for interviews ( biography , image ) Further information about careers at Everise - licensed health insurance careers ; work at home careers Employee testimonials and quotes:

About Everise

Everise is a technology-enabled outsourcing firm with expertise in transforming healthcare and technology experiences globally. The Company's unique approach combines customer and technical support services with AI, robotic process automation, analytics, and secure cloud-based technology. Some of the world's most loved brands have products and services that are perfected, protected, supported and sold by Everise.